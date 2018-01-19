Linda Alessi: Spirits soar on retreat

The impressive and significant entrance beckoned us with open arms. The most unusual crucifix greeted the visitors at the main entrance. This monastery was a haven for a retreat and perfect timing for a respite from our busy lives.

The beautiful chapel displayed the mosaic stained-glass windows that extend to the entire wall. When inside, the shining rays of sunshine reflect the brilliant colors. Although the monastery is simply decorated, the starkness of the holy figures is more impressive than elaborate.

The grounds sit by the clear waters off north Palm Beach. This beautiful setting is conducive to a communion with nature and with a spiritual awakening to the handiwork of God’s hands. Tranquility prevails and is permeated throughout. To say this was an extraordinary religious experience is only partially true. This occasion enabled most of us to reflect on the world we live in, the people in our lives and the direction we are heading. It especially gave us an opportunity to take a deep look into ourselves that can and was an unexpected revelation.

Most importantly is the coming together of people who, for the most part, were strangers until this weekend. I was amazed how quickly we bonded. We were assigned prayer partners picked indiscriminately with names written on slips of paper that were put into a paper bag. The results were incredible. People were coupled by something other than chance. Surely the Holy Spirit hand a hand in it. The pairs of partners spent intervals of time in discussion of issues, relationships and various topics that seem to arise when a bond of trust and confidentiality is present.

This weekend of reflection and prayer, communion with God and each other, gave to each attendee a renewed faithfulness to our religious beliefs. It also was a recognition of sharing that illustrated how each of us, regardless of our national heritage, color and station in life, are similar in our need for love and concern for each other. We all seek understanding.

The amazing part of this experience was the variety of people representing seven different countries coming together to share their lives and courageously witnessing episodes where they became aware of divine intervention. Our lives were touched by the sharing of stories.

The retreat had moments of fun, pleasure sharing our meals prepared for us by teams who planned to the minutest detail. Our breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks during the day were set out like clockwork. The camaraderie, despite the age differences, ethnicity and gender, transcended all. It was family without the hindrance of family dynamics.

Away from the din of traffic, the sound of television and the use of cellphones afforded us the quiet, reflective time to see, hear and smell the many things we miss when we are bombarded with distraction. We were aware of even the smallest detail and felt a new appreciation of common and ordinary things not noticed when our lives are so hectic and full of noise.

This weekend provided all those on the retreat with a sharper image of life. It honed our senses with beautiful music that touched our hearts. It enabled us to pray meaningfully and listen attentively. It revealed the value of forgiving others and ourselves and the ability to look at ourselves in a new refreshing way.

This weekend afforded me personally an unforgettable combination of the realization of my life as I lived it in the past and a guide to the way to travel my journey in the future. Most importantly, I know I am part of an intricate, yet simple, plan to share with others for today, and for the rest of my days to enjoy a fuller life.

Inspired by this experience, I will cherish the lessons learned and memories made in this spiritual awakening.

Linda Alessi is a Lebanon Democrat contributing columnist writing about life in the younger years.