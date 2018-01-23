Xavier Smith: I’m looking for consistency

Tuesday night, gubernatorial candidates will discuss their views on education during the State Collaborative on Reforming Education (SCORE) forum at Belmont University.

The candidates briefly discussed their views on education during last year’s Tennessee Business Roundtable’s 2018 Gubernatorial Round Robin at Vanderbilt University.

I looked back on the candidates’ response to a question about the top improvement education priority for Kindergarten through high school education to prepare myself for Tuesday night’s event.

While I looked over their responses, I figured everybody should be aware of their previous views on education, in order to identify any changes, or consistency, from their views four months ago.

Question: During the last two administrations, Tennessee’s K-12 public education system has changed dramatically from one that performed unevenly against dubious standards to one that’s not improving at rates that make it the envy of many other states. What will be your administrations top improvement priority for K-12 education and why?

Karl Dean

“I think for me, the top priority for us in education, right now, as a state, is to look very seriously at teacher pay. I do not think Tennessee is competitive with other states and that we have fallen behind. I believe that teachers are the essential element to good schools and successful education programs. We need to make sure that we’re paying our teachers enough to attract the best and retain them.”

Craig Fitzhugh

“I think the two things I’m most excited about – start young. Pre-k. I think pre-k is important and should be continued and enlarged. Secondly, we found that when children learn to read by the third grade, it makes a tremendous difference.”

Beth Harwell

“The business community now understands how important having a trained, prepared workforce is, and that all takes place in our schools. I thank all of you for being committed to education and that will continue under my administration.”

Randy Boyd

“We had, last year, the biggest increase in compensation for teachers without a tax increase. That momentum is something I want to continue. I also want to look at innovative, new solutions.”

Mae Beavers

“I’m for returning more control to the county level and to the school boards. The Tennessee School Board Association, last year, recommended that instead of the standardized test, that we be able to choose in our counties whether we want to the ACT tests or the standardized testing. I think they should be able to make that decision.”

Bill Lee

“There’s a component of our public education system that’s falling behind other states and it’s critically important. That is the area of vocational, technical and agricultural education. For the last couple of decades, we have allowed that piece of our public education system to slip.”

Xavier Smith is a staff writer for The Democrat. Email him at xsmith@lebanondemocrat.com and follow him on Twitter @wilsonnewswritr.