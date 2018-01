I had the pleasure of attending so many celebrations during the holidays, but one that stood out was the Cedarcroft banquet.

Cedarcroft Home is a facility dedicated to the care and welfare of the mentally handicapped, disadvantaged and homeless men. It was an honor to spend time with the staff. They truly are called to a service that requires lots of love for the profession.

Thank you to the Cedarcroft staff and administration for making the lives of these men better.

Sen. Mark Pody

Lebanon