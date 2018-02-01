Tim Johnson: If the foundations be destroyed...

People within the real estate business would need to be the judges of that statement, but one thing I do know, without a solid foundation the structure is bound to collapse. Buildings are not the only things needing a solid foundation; everything does.

Psalm 11:3 asks the question, “If the foundations be destroyed, what can the righteous do?” With the destruction of a foundation, everything built upon it crumbles and crashes. Please note, the question is not what will “we” do, or what will “people” do; the question is “what can the righteous do?” Note further, it is not what will the righteous “do,” but what “can the righteous do?” By the wording, the question gives the implication that God is not talking only about religious organizations, but everything within society – families, schools, churches, businesses and lives – just to name a few.

All authority comes from God – Romans 13:1, “Let every soul be subject unto the higher powers. For there is no power but of God: the powers that be are ordained of God.” Parents, teachers, pastors, bosses, presidents, kings, mayors, police; the list of authority positions are endless, and God ordains them all. The purpose God gives anyone their authority is explained a few verses later, Authority is given and to be used for the good of the righteous and the punishment of evildoers, Romans 13:4. The meaning of my term “the good of the righteous” is to allow people to worship, serve, and share their God. Each person of authority has a specific roll in accomplishing this purpose. Parents, teachers, and Pastors, for example, are involved in training; teaching the necessities of life through the Word of God and life experiences. Others, like government officials, should pass and enforce laws that are not contradictory to the Scripture while giving people the freedom to accomplish God’s will for their lives.

The foundation is Jesus Christ. It says in 1 Corinthians 3:11, “For other foundation can no man lay than that is laid, which is Jesus Christ.” I understand some believe Christ should not be the foundation for secular institutions, but I will remind everyone that “the laws of nature and of nature’s God” is mentioned in the first sentence of the Declaration of Independence. Also, a reference to creation and the Creator are in the second sentence of the document. The first two sentences of the United States being an independent country the foundation of Jesus Christ was laid. More scoffers will argue that the references in the Declaration of Independence are to God and not Jesus. The answer to that is John 1:1-3, 14 explains that Jesus is the Creator, John 1:3, “All things were made by him, and without him was not anything made that was made.”

Is Christ the foundation of your life?

What about your marriage? Do you pray with one another? When troubles arise do you shut each other out or do you go to God together seeking answers? Once you discover the answers are the two of you willing to accept the answer and make the changes God’s word places in your hearts?

As a parent are you teaching your children the ways of God through His word and by setting the example? Is the primary goal of the family to serve God or just getting through another day? Setting the standard is a difficult thing to do, but it is part of the authority God has given you by making you a parent.

In Revelation 3:20, Christ is knocking at a door pleading for someone to open the door. The door is the door to a church. Since, according to the Bible, the church is made up of believers, Christ is not pleading with the unsaved to let Him into their hearts, He is asking His people to let Him into their lives and fill their hearts. What foundation has the church laid?

Can you imagine a document written today and approved by the body politic boldly mentioning the Creator and the God of Nature as the Declaration does? If you cannot; is the foundation of our government destroyed?

The nation, our families, marriages, churches, businesses, our lives – what is the foundation? Have these things been built on rock or sand? What foundation was laid? “If the foundations be destroyed, what can the righteous do?”

