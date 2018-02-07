Jacob Smith: One big Tide ad

Thankfully, I’m not one of those people. I think football’s great, and I also love funny commercials, so Super Bowl Sunday is practically a holiday for me.

With the exception of a few, though, I found this year’s Super Bowl commercials pretty bland.

First, let’s look at the good ones. Stranger Things’ David Harbour turning everything into a Tide ad was possibly the most brilliant marketing campaign I’ve ever seen. I don’t know about you, but there wasn’t a single commercial for the rest of the night where I didn’t have at least a slight suspicion Jim Hopper was going to pop up and turn it into a Tide ad.

I was a huge fan of the Old Spice commercials with the man on the horse narrating what your life could be like if you used Old Spice. So, when he popped up, I got more than a little bit excited, only to be even more surprised when Harbour showed up on the horse, too. The Tide ads to me were the best of the night, but there was certainly a close second.

I’ve never been a big fan of Eli Manning. He plays for the Giants, who beat the Cowboys way more often than I like, so he’s certainly not my favorite. With that said, his Dirty Dancing routine with Odell Beckham Jr. was one of the funnier ads I’ve seen in a while.

I really hope the NFL continues to run commercials with iconic players acting out scenes from movies, because I honestly never knew how badly I wanted to see Eli Manning awkwardly dance and dramatically catch Beckham.

These were really the only two product advertisements that stood out positively to me. The only other commercials of note, I thought, were the movie trailers that debuted during the game.

The new Jurassic World movie looked awesome, as did the Han Solo movie, although I could write a whole column about how disappointed I was at the Star Wars movie.

Everything else, I felt, missed the mark. There was one really weird Jack In The Box advertisement where the Jack In The Box guy was trying to start a social media war with Martha Stewart for some weird reason. It wasn’t quite as odd as the infamous puppy-monkey-baby advertisement from a few years ago, but it’d be hard to top that one.

All in all, it was a great game, and hats off to Tide and the NFL for keeping the funny commercial tradition alive.

I’m just waiting for David Harbour to show up on the field in next year’s game, sparking a whole new conspiracy theory on whether the Super Bowl is really just a Tide ad.