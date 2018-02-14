Tales from the past: new high schools, sesquicentennials

I came up with an idea that I’m going to try out for the next couple of weeks. Full disclosure, Sinclaire Sparkman helped me come up with this, so it wasn’t all me.

Each week, I’m going to look back at the records we keep in the office for that week’s news from the past. I will say that we don’t keep records for every year in the office and they only go back so far, but I will be trying to find as much as I possibly can each week. I’m also going to try to keep it local. For instance, several of the papers I looked at for this week had information about the trial of O.J. Simpson, but none of them approached it from a local angle, so I decided to leave that out. Maybe in the future, I will add a section discussing what’s going on in the world. This is definitely experimental and anyone with any suggestions should feel free to contact me as I’m interested to see what the community thinks about the idea.

With that being said, let’s get into the first edition of tales from the past.

• On Feb. 12, 1999, the Wilson County Financial Committee greenlit the plans to build a new two-story high school in Wilson County to help with the crowding situation developing in Mt. Juliet High School. Some commission members were concerned about the $25 million price of the high school, but, in the end, the plan was approved.

Of course, today, we know that Wilson Central High School opened in 2001, and with more than 1,500 students, it certainly does its job to cut down on enrollment in the other county high schools.

• On Feb. 17, 1992, Cumberland University kicked off its sesquicentennial celebration with a birthday party for the school.

• On Feb. 12, 1997, The Lebanon Police Department announced a charity softball game against the Cumberland University softball team to raise money for the Special Olympics.

“We have a little competition going with the other police departments to see who can raise the most and we’re hoping all the people of Lebanon and Wilson County will help us in this effort,” said Lebanon police officer Jeff Serbin.

• On Feb. 11, 1999, Cumberland University’s women’s basketball team was ranked the 21st best in the NAIA.

• On Feb. 11, 1997, Mt. Juliet’s wrestling team was ranked the 10th best in the state.

