Linda Alessi: Expressions of gratitude

Recently, I had attended a contemplative prayer group, which was undenominational. In attendance were people employed at our local hospital, residents from the area, a woman rabbi, a Hindu teacher and others. To begin our session, the group leader read a line for us to ponder. It was “If I must speak then let it be in gratitude.” We were to think about this phrase and then be silent for 20 minutes. When 20 minutes passed, we rose and walked in a circle twice around the room.

I never thought I could remain silent and meditate, but I did, and in the silence I realized the power of gratitude. So often, we hear voices around us with nothing positive expressed, a lack of interest in others and self-inflicted negativity. I pondered about how I felt reviewing my past, my present and my future.

I am sure that many of us can recall the pleasant experiences we all have had, and contrary the sad and sometimes what seemed hopeless episodes at the time. I have come to realize that I have been a cock-eyed optimist most of my life. It does pay off. I can truthfully admit I believe the cup is half full, where others see it as half empty.

Optimism has brought me through life’s journey, faith has sustained my will to see good in all and my experiences have helped me to be humble and grateful. Today, as I recount the many things I have to be grateful for are a loving family, beloved friends and a world I see still full of promise for those who come after me.

I am grateful for the people who have come into my life and have made a difference. I am also grateful to have the experience of bad relationships and have learned from them. Nothing in life learned is ever wasted. I know that I am in a place in my life where I am content, peaceful and grateful for all.

It is with hope I wish that our world we live in would be more loving, compassionate and generous to those who are less optimistic and less fortunate. Optimism flourishes and grows where negativism tends to destroy our zest for life and ultimately is contagious.

I wish for all to count the many things, no matter how small, for which we can be grateful. The simple act of recognizing what we have is a positive exercise and worth the while.

Linda Alessi is a Lebanon Democrat contributing columnist who writes about life in the golden years.