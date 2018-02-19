John McMillin: Beware of those who claim to be the taxman

This time of year, we worry about phone and email scams from people claiming to be the Internal Revenue Service.

We’ve heard of many scams being attempted in recent weeks, so be prepared if you get a call, text or email from someone saying they are with the IRS. They may say you owe money and must pay immediately. They may ask for your bank account information and explain that they want to send you a refund. Very simply, this is a rip-off to get your money; don’t fall for it.

According to the Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee, the real IRS will send a letter first before calling or emailing; always send you a bill by letter before calling; let you ask questions about what you owe; let you appeal what you owe; give you several ways to pay what you owe.

The real IRS will not send a message on Facebook or Twitter to tell you about bills or refunds. They will not tell you to use a pre-paid debit card. They also will not ask for your credit or debit card numbers over the phone or say they will have you arrested for non-payment. Finally, they won’t say they are going to sue you.

Should you get an email that says it is from the IRS, don’t answer it. In fact, don’t open anything attached to the email; it may corrupt your phone or computer. Don’t click on any links. Have you received a suspicious email and you have opened the link? Visit irs. gov/individuals/identityprotection to find out what to do. Don’t give them your personal information or credit card or bank account numbers. Also, forward the email to phishing@irs.gov. Then delete it from your computer or phone.

Finally, if you receive a suspicious phone call with someone stating they are with the IRS, ask for their name, employee badge number and phone number…then hang up. Call the real IRS at 800-366-4484, give them the name and badge number and ask if the person works for the IRS. If they do, you can safely return the phone call.

Did the real IRS say the person who called you doesn’t work for them? Then there are a few ways to report them. Send an e-mail to phishing@irs.gov with the subject: “IRS Phone Scam.” Tell them about the call.

Go to treasury.gov/tigta/contact_ report_scam.shtml. Answer the questions on that page. When you are done, click submit at the bottom of the page.

Visit ftccomplaintassistant.gov/Information#crnt&panel1-1. This is the website for the Federal Trade Commission. On the left side of the page, click on scams and rip-offs. Then click on imposter scams. Answer the questions. Put IRS phone scam in the comments.

Remember, you have rights as a taxpayer. To see them, visit irs.gov/taxpayer-bill-of-rights.

John McMillin is president of United Way of Wilson County and the Upper Cumberland. Email him at john@givetouwwc.org.