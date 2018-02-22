Belita McMurry-Fite: It’s our turn now

News flash…you are the one. God blesses us every day to walk on the red carpet of life, and we are receiving rewards that come from God Himself as He peruses His universe. These accolades come from the way we live our lives, how we treat one another and from obeying God’s will as Christians. We actually hope to receive a crown of life, crown of faith, crown of righteousness, and so forth.

According to the Holy Scriptures in Hebrews 12:1-2, we have a great cloud of witnesses who are cheering us on and encouraging us to keep running this Christian race by finishing strong until the end, which makes it worthwhile, because Jesus, the final and righteous judge, will meet us at the finish line. We thank our Heavenly Father for these witnesses who have paved the way and faithfully run this race while on earth, carrying out the commands of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

The spiritual torch was passed on to us. It’s our turn now to live so that God can use us to help make our world better in our everyday affairs. We must do this by laying aside every weight and sin that so easily beset us. Time is winding up, and it’s our turn now to make things right where they are wrong. It’s our turn now to annihilate anything that goes against the way we should live. It’s our turn now to speak up and speak out against human and sex trafficking, gun violence, unjust employment, elderly and child abuse, and so on.

These situations, along with other ungodly things, are a travesty and a shame before God. What a sad commentary to our society. The Word of God tells us in the wisdom book of Proverbs14:34 that Godliness or righteousness is what makes a nation great or exalted, but sin is a disgrace or a reproach to any people or nation. It’s time to take heed to God’s word. Oh, it’s our turn now.

What reward will you receive in the end when you stand before God? Have you given God and your fellowman your best? Have your actions been pure without ulterior motives? Have you loved God with all of your heart, mind and soul and loved your neighbor as yourself? The questions could go on and on, but we are the only ones besides God who have the answers

This is a great time to be a Christian in spite of what’s going on in our world, because God has poured out His dispensation upon His people for such a time as this. There’s still work that needs to be done for the Kingdom of God. Thank God for another chance to help us look at ourselves and to consider our ways, so we can help make a greater difference for all of humanity.

We have, we can and we will continue to overcome these hindering obstacles as long as we walk in love, unity, humility and prayer as we turn from our wicked ways and seek God’s face, so He can hear from heaven, forgive our sins and heal our land.

Ladies and gentlemen, the ball is in our court, and time is running out. It’s not time to foul out or double dribble, but it’s time to score, lead and soar like never before. Hallelujah, it’s our turn now.

Bishop Belita McMurry-Fite is pastor of Heaven’s View Baptist Church in Lebanon. Preacher’s Corner features a new local preacher each month writing a column.