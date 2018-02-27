Shelly Barnes: Does a still, small voice say you’re spending too much?

• You’ve met friends for a Saturday of dining and shopping. You’ve had lunch at a boutique restaurant and are finding some great sales on end-of season items, but your fun is dampened by knowing that you’re spending more than you should.

• Your teenager is excitedly planning a spring break trip with his youth group from church. You know that providing the down payment will stretch your budget thin, but it’s so important to him that you’ve decided you’ll give him the money and figure out something before the end of the month.

• You’re looking for a reliable car primarily to get you to work every day. You’ve saved for a down payment and have found a low-mileage budget vehicle that has an excellent service record. Just for fun, however, you sneak a peek at the luxury vehicles online and are now thinking that if you stretch your payments out a little longer, you might be able to own a car that would move you to a new status level.

According to Open Wallet, 44 percent of those responding to a 2015 survey agreed that spending on lifestyle purchases caused them to save less that they should each month. Recently, the field of behavioral economics has begun researching why we are often not rational when it comes to spending. However, Dena Wise, consumer economics specialist with the University of Tennessee Extension, said even if we may not fully understand the psychological process of poor financial decisions, there are very concrete signs that we are in a financial danger zone.

The following checklist, Wise said, can point to problems:

• Sometimes, I buy things without knowing for sure that I can afford them.

•I make spending decisions without really having a plan.

•I occasionally overdraft my checking account.

•I carry a balance on my credit cards from month to month.

• I sometimes don’t have enough money to pay bills when they’re due.

•I don’t have emergency savings or savings for long-term goals or retirement.

Wise said if anything on this checklist is true for you, then you need a financial makeover. This can come in the form of producing additional income, reducing spending overall or better allocating the income you have between spending and saving. Some diligent online research or a visit with a financial counselor can help you decide your best approach to taking control of your spending and feeling confident about your financial future.

