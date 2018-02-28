Tales from the past: Missing teen presumed dead found

Have you ever thought about changing your name, moving to a new city and just starting completely over?

That’s exactly what Sandra Ruben did in 1988, but there was a twist to the story. A body was found in the river within days of her running away. The body resembled Ruben, so Wilson County sheriff’s Sgt. Tommy Lamberson listed the then-15-year-old girl as dead.

According to Lamberson, Ruben was in and out of juvenile detention facilities and frequently ran away both from Lebanon and an Alabama facility.

“She started running away when she was about 10 years old,” said Lamberson. “She usually ended up coming here because a lot of our female staff members really took an interest in her. She said we were her family.”

When they found the body in the river, Lamberson assumed was it the frequent runaway.

“I just thought, ‘Well, that’s it for her,’” said Lamberson. “We had been warning her about the dangers of what she was doing, and we were all certain she was dead. It really kind of got to me. She was one of the first habitual runaways I dealt with when I came to the sheriff’s department.”

In February 1992, Lamberson got what he described as “a really mysterious phone call.”

He said the caller asked why the girl was listed in police computer files as missing and presumed dead.

“I explained the situation to him, and he disagreed. He told me we needed to do some more checking,” said Lamberson.

Enlisting the aid of local Department of Human Services worker Debbie Keener, the two began tracking leads and made telephone contact with Ruben’s natural father, who told them he had not seen his daughter since the late 1970s.

Keener was then able to locate the girl’s mother, who told Keener her daughter was living in Concord, North Carolina.

“They didn’t have a telephone, but we contacted the local police over there and gave them the address,” Lamberson said. “They checked it out, and lo and behold, it was her.”

He said Ruben had married and was living under the name Brittany Palmer.

“It was a big relief for me,” Lamberson said. “I don’t know how many other runaways I’ve told her story to, trying to convince them to stay off the streets.”

I liked this story, because when I was younger, I often thought about running away. Not because I was unhappy, but I thought it sounded like something out of a movie or book.

The fact that a 15-year-old runaway was able to totally disappear and resurface four years later under a new name is pretty incredible.

