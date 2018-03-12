John McMillin: Thank you can’t be said too much

There are many giving entities throughout our 13 county service area at United Way of Wilson County and the Upper Cumberland; each and every one means so much to us and our partner programs. In many cases, for every thank you we offer, it means multiple lives changed for the better. Thank you, sometimes, even means a life saved because of a financial contribution.

Our UWWUC works with volunteers, food drives, baby safety events, job fairs and assorted things associated with nonprofits, but almost none can take place if not for the generous financial gifts of donors. We have a few donors who give large amounts of money, and we are thankful that they choose to give through us. We also have thousands of people who give a dollar a week and sometimes even less. Let me be clear that every dollar helps someone.

Not only that, every dollar stays at home when donors give to our UWWUC. Want to know where and to whom we give? Check out our website at givetouwwc.org. Since we are locally governed, our board, I’m proud to say, works with people from this area to research and approve every dollar spent on programs, which only benefit our communities here at home and which add to the quality of life for all.

Recently, we were able to thank the company and employees of Publix, our largest funding campaign. They literally help thousands of people across Wilson County. This week, we want to say thank you to our teachers across Wilson County. For the teachers and staff of Lebanon Special School District’s Castle Heights Elementary School, we celebrated their fundraising campaign, the largest school participation of $2,618, with pizza.

Education is one of the keystones of United Way’s building blocks for a good life, so, for us, to support our teachers is a tremendous honor. Even though we are a small United Way financially, we work with several agencies supporting educational efforts in our county including Students Taking A Right Stand, Kids on the Block, Homework Hotline, Restoration Community Outreach, Wilson Books from Birth, our Neighborhood Mini-Library program and others.

Whether it’s pizza, a shared cup of coffee or the knowledge of knowing a contribution helped someone have a better life, thank you is something we love to share. Get your own thank you by texting GRACE to 40403.

John McMillin is president of the United Way of Wilson County and the Upper Cumberland. Email him at john@givetouwwc.org.