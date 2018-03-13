Cooking with JoJo: Health: It’s a family affair, intentional

My heaviest weight was 319 pounds, and after years of fad diets and drinks and the yoyo weight gains and losses many of us face, I found the key to be simple, stay away from all of those things that are short term, eat good food and be prepared.

In the past two years and 125 pounds lost and counting, it is no longer the struggle it once was. It has become a lifestyle.

Prepping your meals for the week is really easier than it sounds. It is as simple as getting the family together, researching things like healthy oils to cook with and figuring out your favorite food and spice combinations and make a menu. Once you do this for the first couple of months, it becomes much easier, and you’ll be amazed at how much better you feel.

Keep in mind, it is not about cooking different foods for every meal as that would be too daunting of a task, but more about cooking things like chicken, beef and pork both in the oven and on the stovetop, as well as fresh vegetables like kale, spinach, carrots, broccoli and squash, in bulk for the work week.

Breakfast foods like hash or a frittata with sautéed sweet potatoes and sugar-free bacon or sausage will last the week and are delicious.

If you look back, more than 90 percent of the Cooking With JoJo columns are recipes that have helped me lose weight and feel better. You will notice most, if not all, of them have no bread, sugar, grains and dairy.

Cutting these out of my diet has been life changing, and I know they can change your life, too. Summer bodies are made in winter. No, healthy bodies are made throughout a lifetime.

Cooking since he could pull a chair up to the stove at 5 years old, Joey Morasse, of Lebanon, is the owner and operator of JoJo’s Barbecue and Catering. He is also a personal chef and offers in-home cooking classes.