Linda Alessi: Animal lovers can change

Long ago, I lived in Rockland County, New York, where my children were raised, and we shared this beautiful area full of trees, mountains and ponds. We were also fortunate to have many friends who were animal lovers. It is in this place where our best friends encountered a problem with a family of raccoons.

Now, we all know how cute these creatures are and how intelligent they seem to be. Raccoons were enamored by the copious flow of trash deposited each day by Joy and Ben. It was plentiful, since they had four children, and bits and pieces of good Italian cooking sometimes were earmarked for the trash.

They were responsible homeowners and made provisions against the invasion of a family of raccoons who visited each evening. The bins were securely fastened, a high wooden fence surrounded the bins, and yet the raccoons managed to unlock the door of the fence, unhinged the covers of the trash cans, eat what they desired and left the debris strewn over the driveway.

Ben lost patience with this nocturnal event and was determined to do the unmentionable deed, shooting the raccoons. The episode when the raccoons attacked the family pet, Gypsy, is when bedlam broke loose. The children were shouting and crying, fearing Gypsy would be hurt or worse. They also loved the cute little family of raccoons who were menacing the area each night.

Ben shouted to his 6-year-old son, to get his rifle in the closet. This caused Joy, the mother, to admonish her husband for the unthinkable thing he asked his son to do, handle a gun. The girls were ranting and raving, “don’t kill the raccoons.” Joy was yelling, “don’t get the gun.” All the while, the raccoons are battling with Gypsy. Finally, the girls began to bang pot covers together, which made a cacophony and scared off the raccoons.

If it ended here all would be well, but no, another evening after Joy and Ben had gone to bed, noise could be heard outside. Ben looked out of the bedroom window on the second story and saw the creatures in the trees and on the ground. He got his rifle, opened the window and began to climb out onto the roof of the patio. Holding the gun out the window, his legs dangled in the bedroom. The window came down while his was in this position. He shouted for his wife, but she was sound asleep and could not be awakened. The children came to the rescue and freed their father from the predicament. The raccoons left before any action could be taken.

Ben, infuriated at the raccoons as well as his wife, was determined to end this all the next time the creatures came to call. He did not have to wait too long. The following evening, he waited, and they showed up with more family than he remembered. He aimed his rifle and shot. Ben had placed a crucial shot into the radiator of his car. The hissing of escaping water from the radiator had the raccoons scattering within seconds.

These episodes were trying Ben’s patience and his love for animals diminished. He decided to call my husband and another neighbor to form a vigilante group to end these nocturnal nightmares with a strategic plan. The men would meet the next evening and lie in wait for the visitors. They met several nights, and the raccoons never showed. I guess they found a more peaceful environment to get their nightly treats, or maybe they just thought they just quit while they still had a chance to survive.

