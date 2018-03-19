Jack McCall: Where did all the milk cows go?

Most “family” milk cows were of the Guernsey or Jersey variety. Unless the farmer was selling Grade B milk to the local cheese factory, Holsteins gave too much milk. On the other hand, those Guernsey and Jersey cows yielded milk, which was high in butter fat.

There’s an old saying that goes like this. “The cream will always rise to the top.” Well, when you let milk from a Jersey cow ‘set’ overnight, you could skim a half-inch of cream off the top on the next morning. That was rich cream. With that cream you could churn the finest yellow butter and create the finest dishes.

Many farms had a brindle colored cow, which was often a cross between a Jersey and Hereford – or heaven knows what else. Brindle cows were usually gentle and milked “like the house was a’ fire.”

Once each year, the family milk cow gave birth to what became a “stable” calf, also called a “veal” calf. The calf was “kept up” in the barn, for a number of reasons, until it went to market

The main reason the calf was “kept up” was it made it easy to keep the milk cow close to the barn. At milking time, the cow would be waiting to get back to her calf. You rarely had to go looking for the milk cow.

After the farmer hand-milked the cow to secure enough milk to meet the family’s needs, the cow would be “turned in” the stable to, as one of my friends once said, “let the calf finish cleaning up.” There was plenty of milk for the family and the calf.

Another reason the calf was confined to a stable in the barn was because stable calves yielded the finest veal. Kept in a stable usually a dark one on the interior of the barn the calf got little exercise and fattened quickly on its mother’s milk.

Because the calf’s sire was usually a beef-type bull, and its mother a cow of the dairy variety, it was not suited for beef production. A lack of muscling was one factor. But those calves were ideal for the Eastern veal market.

Since most farms had a milk cow, there was an ample supply of veal calves going to market on a regular basis. The first “graded” calves sold at livestock markets in this area were of the “veal” variety. The best calves were graded “fancy,” and the second grade was “good,” as I recall. Ideal weight was 180-250 pounds.

The late Woodrow Wilson Wilburn, of the Dixon Springs community, was the kingpin of veal calf buyers in Middle Tennessee back in the day. He operated at stockyards under the buyer’s initials “W.W.” There is no telling how many loads of veal calves W.W. Wilburn shipped to the markets of the northeast. Some of my readers might remember the Neuhoff Packing Co. once headquartered in Nashville. Mark Holder reminded me “Neuhoff” was big in the veal calf market in the 1950s.

It is no secret those calves, kept up in close quarters, were hard to do anything with once they left the barn. My brother, John, reminded me that you had to wait and let the milk cow bring the calf back to the barn once it got out. You sure couldn’t drive them. And they could kick like a mule.

But, alas, the family milk cow and stable calves are a thing of the past.

Sometimes, when I take a trip down memory lane, I recall milk buckets, milking stools, thick, rich, pale yellow cream…and onions. This is the time of year when milk cows, for a week or two, got into the wild onions growing in the pasture. That made for milk that tasted like onions.

When my brothers and I complained, my mother would say, “Here, take a bite of this onion. Then, you can’t taste it in the milk.”

We chose not the drink the milk until the wild onions played out.

Jack McCall writes a weekly column for The Lebanon Democrat.