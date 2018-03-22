Sinclaire Sparkman: Tax season tipping point

If I only had one W2 job, it wouldn’t be such a stress, but like many out there, I have a side job or two to help make ends meet. That means I also operate as my own business in a sense, receiving a 1099-MISC for contractor work.

In the past, I’ve used one of those online tax preparation services where all the questions are easy to understand and the process is made simple by clicking through and adding a few numbers here and there. The downside to that was the basic free service wasn’t enough for what I needed. For me to add mileage and expenses associated with my side job, I’d have to end up paying the service somewhere near $100.

That’s the price to pay for easy, right? Not so fast. As I was going through, clicking boxes and suddenly met with the screen that tells me I have to pay so much for just a couple more boxes, I decided to check other options.

I looked up the forms I needed to fill out, the ones the click-through services fill out and send to the IRS for you after you pay them outrageous fees. I understood a good bit of it, but got to feeling overwhelmed after the first few minutes of trying to untangle how all the letters and numbers relate to each other. I knew there was a better way to do it, and that’s when I recalled an story I wrote last year about Free File.

Free File is a service provided by the IRS for people who make less than $66,000 in a year, which accounts for about 70 percent of taxpayers. It’s basically a list of partners that have agreed to offer free tax preparation services for people who fall in that income range. Companies that participate donate their tax preparation products to the government, so Free File comes at no cost to the government or the taxpayer.

I hadn’t checked it out, because I figured if its free then it was probably just a basic service, which wouldn’t work for my slightly complicated return. Turns out, Free File has a myriad of options, because a lot of companies have chosen to add a Free File option, including some big names like TurboTax and H&R Block.

I chose TaxSlayer and was able to file online for my W-2 and 1099-MISC with deductions for free.

To find the Free File service, visit irs.gov and click on Free File. Click on ‘Start Free File Now’ to find a list of about 12 tax preparation services with different stipulations for each, mostly based on age and income.

Since the program began in 2003, more than 48 million taxpayers have securely filed their taxes online through Free File – saving more than $1.3 billion in tax preparation costs while maximizing money back.

Goodbye stress, hello tax return.

Sinclaire Sparkman is The Democrat’s news editor. Email her at ssparkman@lebanondemocrat.com.