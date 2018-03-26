John McMillin: Longtime partner will not be forgotten

United Way of Wilson County and the Upper Cumberland has more than 40 programs, but there are some people we work with that become closer for one reason or another. Recently, we lost Brother Bob Evans who, with his family, church family and tons of volunteers fed thousands of people since 1999 in Wilson County through Joseph’s Storehouse Food Ministry.

For those that knew Bob, they know well of his kind nature and soft-spoken way. Back when I first started with UWWUC, Brother Bob would just drop by to see how we were or to tell us about something new Joseph’s Storehouse was doing. His excitement was obvious.

As a partner agency of UWWUC for many years, we would visit as we or our volunteers do for every agency. As I remember, every time I visited Brother Bob would have some new project. There would be a new building, a loading dock, a new way of storing items or improvements to the assembly line that kept volunteers busy and people in need well fed.

There are “go-to” people in the nonprofit world. Brother Bob was a “go-to” person. When we had a devastating flood in Wilson County a few years ago, Joseph’s Storehouse put together special packages for people dealing with more than just a need for food. On the occasion when we simply had nowhere else to turn for special needs for a client, Brother Bob offered help even outside their mission of food and basic necessities.

For our allocations volunteers who decide where local undesignated funds should be spent, they were usually treated to a visit by not only Bob, but his lovely wife, Peggy, who shared his enthusiasm, as well as their church members and volunteers who worked, and still do, tirelessly in their mission to feed more than just hungry stomachs.

Brother Bob is survived by his wife of 62 years, Peggy Bellar Evans; daughters, Laurie (Terry) Taylor, Lisa (Benny) Nolen, Susan (Marc) Huddleston; five grandchildren, Carrie Beth Taylor, Jeremy (Christy) Taylor, Benjamin (Callie) Nolen, Bethany (Kyle) Speck, Anna Huddleston; and eight great-grandchildren, Cayden Champion, Isabelle and Hudson Taylor, Asher, Levi and Samuel Nolen and Nolen and Nathan Speck. Preceding him in death was son, Robert Russell Evans.

Brother Bob founded two churches, Love One Another Church and Love’s Way Community Church. Not one to sit still, he was involved in several foreign missions and was honored for his work both locally and at the state.

We will miss Brother Bob’s smile and positive outlook, but we know Joseph’s Storehouse will continue the mission he, his wife, family and church family started. I can think of no better tribute to someone who gave so much to those in need.

John McMillin is president of United Way of Wilson County and the Upper Cumberland. Email him at john@givetouwwc.org.