Jim Kubic: First-person faith

The other day, she made us homemade chicken enchiladas for dinner. I came in from work, and they were already cooking. The smell was amazing, and I waited anxiously for the dish to be ready. When she took the enchiladas out of the oven and brought me my plate – I told you she’s awesome – she told me, “Be careful, They’re hot.” I, of course said, “Yeah, I know.”

Why wouldn’t I know? I watched her take them out of the oven, I trust her, and I could see the steam rolling off them. No doubt, they were hot. However, what was the first thing I did when she hands me the plate? I cut into the steaming enchilada, through the melted cheese on top, and I immediately put a bite into my mouth. After scalding myself horribly, I instantly realized they really were hot.

You see, I believed her when she told me they were hot, but I didn’t have the revelation they were hot until I actually experienced it for myself.

I see the same truth in John 4:39 and 42. We read, “…many of the Samaritans believed in Him because of the word of the woman… However, verse 42 tells us the men later said, “It is no longer because of what you said that we believe, for we have heard for ourselves and know that this one is indeed the Savior of the world.” They believed the woman when she told them about Jesus, but it wasn’t until they had a personal experience with Him they could set aside the third-person testimony and believe for themselves about Jesus and that He “is indeed the Savior of the world.”

What is the difference in the two statements? In the second statement, they had a personal encounter concerning Jesus, leading to a personal revelation. This is our responsibility as Christians – get past hearing and move into pursuing. Oftentimes, when we begin our relationship with Christ, we have faith to believe someone else’s stories about Jesus.

I got saved while listening to another man’s testimony. So, I know when I first came to the Lord, I believed He was real partly because of the story or testimony I was told about Him. However, it wasn’t until I began praying regularly, started reading God’s word and pursuing His kingdom first that I began growing in my faith concerning Him as my Savior. That’s when my third-person faith truly became first-person revelation. I grew in my understanding of Him and moved from a place of knowing about Him to truly knowing Him personally.

Notice that between the two statements, it’s said they came to Jesus and asked Him to stay with them in verse 40. They not only sought Him, they also made an effort to spend time in His presence. Because He will always honor such a request, He stayed with them for two entire days.

I want to encourage you to do what these men did. I want you to seek Jesus. Go to Him and ask Him to stay with you a while. There is no doubt when you do this, He will honor your request. And your knowing Him will turn into your knowing Him.

Jim Kubic is pastor of Launchpoint Church in Lebanon. Preacher’s Corner features a new local preacher each month writing a column.