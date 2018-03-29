Sinclaire Sparkman: The goodness of Good Friday

The table is set for the traditional feast, fellows are lounging, laughing and preparing for the week of ceremony ahead. Things have been going well, in a sense. Crowds have amassed in search of Teacher’s insightful words and healing touch after three years on the road. The haughty religious leaders are growing more and more uneasy by the day, especially after being called straight out by Teacher for their heart-felt inadequacies.

The air around the table is abuzz with excitement as Teacher’s recent foretellings are mulled over in the minds gathered at the table. The temple will be torn down…tribulation at the end of days…a second coming. All of these things give those gathered plenty to think about as food is consumed and company is enjoyed during the Passover feast.

Words from Teacher draw warmth from the room’s atmosphere, “I have eagerly desired to eat this Passover with you before I suffer. For I tell you, I will not eat it again until it finds fulfillment in the kingdom of God.”

Then, at the Passover table, a new tradition was laid before the apostles of Jesus Christ. A cup of the new covenant and the bread of the broken body was passed around, which we still do today in remembrance of him.

The next part of the story is heavy with sorrow. The betrayal, the tears of blood in the garden of Gethsemane, all the brutality of road to the cross and finally, the fulfillment of his sacrifice are difficult to retell and hear, but we also know they are vital.

Easter may not be as commercialized as Christmas, but the weight of its celebrations feel far more sacred. Even with those sneaky pagan-rooted traditions hanging around, many believers are reminded of the reality of our faith, which is the new spiritual contract, the fulfillment of the law, the blood shed to cover all sins for all time hence.

As we remember the brutality Jesus endured to create this new covenant, feelings of guilt often creep across our hearts. Some would welcome them, saying we deserve to feel guilty because of the sin that led to the cross and how we still fail today. I prefer a celebratory reverence.

“For by grace you have been saved through faith. And this not your own doing; it is the gift of God,” says Ephesians 2:8, and this grace is a person, Jesus Christ.

So when feeling guilty for failures, it is helpful to remember that we cannot have salvation by our own doing, but the only thing we really can do is accept the goodness of God.

Surrender to this finished work is the insurmountable way to receive the fullness of his blessing. We cannot do anything but focus on faith, focus on Christ and release any preconceived notion of hostility toward self. “For through him we both have access in one Spirit to the Father,” says Ephesians 2:18.

Instead of dwelling on personal inadequacies, create inside a space for God to dwell. He will.

As a hush falls over the hearts of many who reflect this weekend on the death and resurrection of Christ, remember the only thing God wants from you is your consent to be loved. After that, everything else falls into place.

Sinclaire Sparkman is The Democrat’s news editor. Email her at ssparkman@lebanondemocrat.com.