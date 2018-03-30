Dave Ramsey: Access to my checking account?

Will paying my taxes online give the government electronic access to my checking account?

Ashley

Dear Ashley,

If you use your checking account, of course, they will have the ability to withdraw that money from your account.

I believe I know where you’re going with this question, and I think you may be a little confused about my stance on this sort of thing.

There’s nothing wrong with certain entities having access to your checking account. I use electronic bill pay for utilities, mutual fund contributions, and things like that all the time.

The only time I warn people against giving electronic access to their bank accounts is when they’re dealing with collectors over a bad debt. The government – even the IRS – isn’t known for coming in and randomly taking money out of people’s accounts.

Collectors, on the other hand, do it all the time.

You’re in a fight when you’re dealing with a debt collector. It’s an adversarial relationship.

As a rule, no one in that industry should ever be given electronic access to any of your accounts.

There may be a few decent debt collection companies out there, but many of them will lie, cheat and steal to get your money.

I hope that clears things up, Ashley.

—Dave

Many already know

Dear Dave,

How can I convince my fellow millennials that government isn’t the solution to their problems?

Josh

Dear Josh,

I think you’re proceeding from a false assumption. Many millennials already understand it’s not the government’s job to take care of everyone and provide everything.

The problem, I think, is there’s a group of people in every generation that wants someone else to take care of them.

The only thing I can suggest is that you try to be kind to everyone. It does no good to have a political discussion with a political neophyte.

If you have friends like this, perhaps you could suggest they work to control and improve the variables in their lives they can actually control and make better – namely themselves.

You can’t control the variable of government, Josh.

It’s not going to come to your rescue. It never has.

Dave Ramsey is CEO of Ramsey Solutions. He has authored seven bestselling books, including “The Total Money Makeover.” The Dave Ramsey Show is heard by more than 13 million listeners each week on 585 radio stations and multiple digital platforms. Follow Dave on the web at daveramsey.com and on Twitter at @DaveRamsey.