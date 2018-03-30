Nancy Evins: When your left brain doesn’t know what your right brain is doing

This book was on a quiz, and the subject was bidding, something I thought would be simpler.

I remember the first question. Your partner has opened with a heart, and here is your hand, so what do you bid?

(S) J X X X X

(H) X

(D) A J X X X

(C) X

My answer was one spade, and partner now bids two hearts. So what do you bid next?

And I’m now asking all of you, so take a minute before reading further.

I, in my creative mind, bid three diamonds. I was so determined he could have three spades in his hand I just didn’t use the logical part of my brain to think he could, along with the six hearts, be void in spades or hold a singleton there or maybe a doubleton and something similar in diamonds. And most of all, by introducing a new suit, I had forced partner to bid again.

No, said Mr. Kantar, and it is because I only have a six-point hand. Partner might be forced to bid three no-trump, and the opponents would have a field day with running spades and maybe clubs – or even diamonds.

I did the next two questions in the quiz and got them wrong, too. Somehow, I lost that book. However, I found another by him written similar to the other. It also was a book of quizzes, and you were to start at the first with the answers and scores in the back. His point count was of his own making with those in the top range first and on down.

Highest score, you should be making a living from the game.

You should be considering making a living from the game.

You should consider keeping your present job.

You should consider other card games.

You should consider other things in life besides cards.

So, to change the subject, did you know that Easter has only fallen on April 1 four times since the beginning of the 20th century?

Those were in 1923, 1934, 1945 and 1956. My mother was born April 1, 1912, which was April Fools Day; she was married April 1, 1934, which was Easter and April Fools Day.

And this coming Sunday, if she were still here, she would celebrate Easter, an anniversary, a birthday, and this is no April fool’s joke.

She was dispatched during a Memorial Day weekend, which was fitting, too. From her funeral, I heard about all the kind things she had done for others, and for this girl, she was a wonderful role model.

Except when it came to bridge.

Nancy Evins, of Lebanon is a certified bridge instructor. Email her at na_evins@att.net.