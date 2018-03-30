Telling Tales: If you live long enough, life can be tough

I remember watching this episode years ago and thinking how sad it was, but that’s it. I couldn’t relate. I didn’t get it then. Now I do.

My dad was a hardworking man. He wasn’t perfect, but he loved his wife and children with fierce devotion. He was strict and protective and funny and loving and strict and strict and suspicious – suspicious mostly of his teenage children. We were guilty until proven innocent. It’s trait I seem to have inherited, according to my own children.

In 2012, dad was diagnosed with dementia. First, his specialist thought it was Lewy body dementia. They settled on vascular dementia. It didn’t matter what they called it. We knew life for all of us would never be the same.

The worst day was when he realized what was happening. “I think I know what’s wrong with me, but I don’t want to talk about it, OK?” So, we didn’t.

Most of the time, he was perfectly fine. We would even think the doctors were wrong. Then he would tell a story about how he stopped a “stick up” in the Kroger parking lot or give a detailed account of his trip to Hawaii the week before. And just like that, we were brought back to the reality of his new normal. He is still fine. Most of the time, he handles his normal with a cool indifference.

Last week, dad fell at home. I was with him. In fact, he fell on the kitchen floor that I had just mopped. It was kind of my fault. For the few minutes it took to get him up, I must have told him “I’m so sorry” 100 times. Until he finally said, “Stop it with the ‘sorrys.’ Help me get up, you sap.” Anywho, we went to the emergency room, and dad was fine. No broken bones. No stitches. Nothing.

If you have cared for anyone living with progressive dementia, you know it’s the hiccups in daily routines that create the perfect environment for an incident. The incident results in your loved one traveling a little bit further down the rabbit hole.

Four days after the fall, dad called. I knew this tone of voice. He was nervous.

Dad: “I think I’ve hurt my neighbor’s feelings. We just passed each other, and he didn’t say anything.”

Becky: “Why do you think you hurt his feelings, dad?”

Dad: “We were talking at the morning coffee, and he kept talking over me. I think I said something like, ‘Jesus, do you ever stop talking?’”

A phrase, I must admit, I’ve wanted to say to my dad on a few occasions.

Becky: “Do you think maybe you had a dream? Dreams can feel real sometimes. It happens to everyone.”

Dad: “You’ve had dreams where you’ve told my neighbor to ‘shut the hell up?’”

Becky: “No, I’ve had bad dreams that seemed very real. It bothers me even after waking up.”

Dad: “I don’t think this was a dream. Becky, I don’t ever want to hurt anyone’s feelings.”

I called his neighbor to check. He reassured me that nothing happened. He did tell me that dad had asked him the same question a couple of weeks ago. His sweet neighbor even stopped by later that day to chat with dad just to make him feel better.

The following morning, dad told me about the dream again. To him, it was real. He was adamant. I told him we talked to his neighbor, and he said nothing happened. Dad’s facial expression went from confusion to sadness. Where he didn’t recognize the difference between a dream and reality, he did recognize time was ticking by with or without him. He let his head drop, defeated. Those are the heartbreaking moments.

Later, I was flipping through the channels and stopped on “Nic at Nite,” where I caught the end of that episode of “The Golden Girls” I mentioned earlier. Sophia looks at her daughter, Dorothy, and says, “People think if you live to be my age, you should be grateful to just be alive. That’s not how it works. You need a reason to get up in the morning, and sometimes when you find one, life can turn around and spit in your face.” Now I get what she meant.

It’s been one week since he fell, and it’s the third morning in a row he hasn’t mentioned the dream. He’s back to the same ole dad again. He’s back to working out at the gym. He’s back to writing down everything he eats. He’s back to telling me the dark lipstick I wear “looks like something a prostitute would wear.” Yes, life is sweet again.

