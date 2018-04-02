John McMillin: Governor announces plan to end state’s opioid epidemic

Joined by leadership from the House and Senate and Chief Justice Jeff Bivins, Gov. Bill Haslam recently announced an aggressive and comprehensive plan to end the opioid epidemic in Tennessee by focusing on three major components, prevention, treatment and law enforcement. Tennessee Together is a multi-faceted initiative that addresses the issue of opioid addiction through legislation, proposed funding in the governor’s 2018-19 budget and executive actions.

“This is a crisis that knows no boundaries and impacts many Tennesseans regardless of race, income, gender or age. Our approach will be aggressive with provisions to limit the supply of opioids and significant state and federal dollars to provide treatment to those in need,” Haslam said. “I applaud the collaboration and the considerable work of the House and Senate on the Tennessee Together plan, as well as the judicial branch’s leadership through the Regional Judicial Opioid Initiative and National Opioid Task Force, and I ask all stakeholders around this issue to work together to achieve real reform and action that will save lives.”

Specifically, the plan includes:

• legislation to address prevention by limiting the supply and the dosage of opioid prescriptions, with reasonable exceptions and an emphasis on new patients. Initial prescriptions will be limited to a five-day supply of drugs with daily dosage limits of 40 morphine milligram equivalent.

• limits on coverage for TennCare enrollees to an initial five-day supply with daily dosage limits.

• increased prevention education in primary schools through revisions to the state’s health education academic standards.

• an executive order, already issued, that established a special commission to formulate current, evidenced-based pain and addiction medicine competencies for adoption by the state’s medical and health care practitioner schools.

• identification of women of childbearing age who are chronic opioid users and providing targeted outreach about risks and treatment to aid in the prevention of neonatal abstinence syndrome births.

• an investment of more than $25 million for treatment and recovery services for individuals with opioid use disorder. The services will include an increase in peer recovery specialists in targeted, high-need emergency departments to connect patients to treatment immediately.

• improvement of the state’s data systems to better and more timely identify critical hot spots for targeting resources and increased information about patient and community risks.

• legislation that expands residential treatment and services for opioid dependence within the criminal justice system and creates incentives for offenders who complete intensive treatment programs while incarcerated – a best practice that is proven to reduce recidivism, improve lives and communities and save taxpayer dollars.

• an attack on the illicit sale and trafficking of opioids by providing additional resources to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for rapid response teams and, through legislation, penalizing the use and unlawful distribution of dangerous and addictive drugs, including those that mimic the effects of fentanyl, a drug that is up to 100 times more potent than morphine and is linked to an alarming number of overdose deaths.

• provisions for every Tennessee state trooper with naloxone for the emergency treatment of opioid overdose.

In total, Haslam’s budget proposal will include a $30 million investment of state and federal funds to support Tennessee Together.

John McMillin is president of the United Way of Wilson County and the Upper Cumberland. Email him at john@givetouwwc.org.