Xavier Smith: 50 years after MLK assassination

“We know through painful experience that freedom is never voluntarily given by the oppressor; it must be demanded by the oppressed. Frankly, I have yet to engage in a direct action campaign that was ‘well timed’ in the view of those who have not suffered unduly from the disease of segregation.”

Whether it’s professional athletes, actors, actresses and entertainers or high school students, protests continue today, and there’s still a stigma that there’s a “good time” or “good way” to protest.

People don’t want to see protests before or during their sporting events or award shows. People don’t want to see protests that hinder their daily commutes, or take aim at something they don’t agree with.

Athletes should stand and shut up and dribble, while actors should simply act.

I can’t think of a revolution that didn’t include protests that made people uncomfortable or challenged their way of thinking. If there was one, I would bet it was ineffective, because in order to bring change, you must bring attention to the issue.

King, in all his peacefulness and nonviolence, was still attacked with water hoses and dogs, beaten and jailed (nearly 30 times). His home was still bombed, crosses burned in his yard and he was still.

“Nothing in all the world is more dangerous than sincere ignorance and conscientious stupidity.”

I often find myself thinking that certain “leaders” – national all the way down to local – must know better. There was a time when I naïvely thought that no person who knew better would do something to keep someone else from achieving prosperity and living a productive life.

However, there are always people who will make laws and pass legislation that are completely ignorant to what they’re voting for, or know the repercussions of their actions but turn a blind, ignorant eye to the likely outcome.

“No. 1 in your life’s blueprint should be a deep belief in your own dignity, your worth and your own somebodiness. Don’t allow anybody to make you fell that you’re nobody. Always feel that you count. Always feel that you have worth, and always feel that your life has ultimate significance.”

It seems like every day you hear a something about depression, bullying, suicide or something similar that involves the devaluation of someone’s life. I won’t pretend to know about psychological disorders or anything similar, but I fully believe that we all have a purpose, and one of the most important journeys someone can take in life is finding their meaning and living in their purpose.

“Peace is not merely a distant goal that we seek, but a means by which we arrive at that goal.”

Xavier Smith is a staff writer for The Democrat. Email him at xsmith@lebanondemocrat.com and follow him on Twitter @wilsonnewswritr.