Cooking with JoJo: Is your energy in the pits? Try this fix

From guacamole to soap, the avocado, a member of the berry family, is one of the must haves in the diet. For this simple recipe, you’ll need just a few ingredients, as some of the best meals are the easiest and the quickest to do.

This breakfast will not only keep you full until lunch, but will also supply you with plenty of energy. Best of all, it takes less time than making a bowl of oatmeal.

While half an avocado, depending on size, is plenty for me, it’s nice to be able to eat more without any guilt, so the portions are up to you.

What you’ll need:

• 2 avocados, split in half with the pits removed.

• 4 eggs.

• a pinch of salt and pepper for each half.

• ¼ cup fresh chopped basil.

• the zest of one lemon.

Preheat your oven to 400 degrees. In a deep baking pan lined with parchment paper, lay the avocado halves near the sides of the pan or close to one another to prevent them from tipping over.

If you are using large eggs, spoon out some the avocado so the egg doesn’t spill out. Crack an egg in the middle of each half. Season each with a pinch of salt and pepper and place carefully in the oven for about 15 minutes for a runny yolk or 20 minutes for a hard-cooked yolk.

Remove them from the oven and add a pinch of lemon zest and finish with fresh chopped basil. If you find you’re missing your daily dose of bacon, the night before, cook several slices until crisp and let cool. Place them in a Ziploc bag and crush to be added on top of the avocado after removing from the oven.

This quick, decadent and healthy breakfast will get you through the toughest of mornings without the energy crash from the usual choices. Enjoy.

Cooking since he could pull a chair up to the stove at 5 years old, Joey Morasse, of Lebanon, is the owner and operator of JoJo’s Barbecue and Catering. He is also a personal chef and offers in-home cooking classes.