Jacob Smith: National conspiracy comes to Lebanon in 1967

King admitted to an obsession with the Kennedy assassination, and several of his earlier books referenced the monumental event. I’ll admit. Before I read that book, I thought the conspiracy-theory people were nuts, but even if you believe 100 percent that Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone in the assassination, there still seems to be something missing form the narrative, and that’s exactly what Dr. David Stewart talked about to the Lebanon Noon Rotary Club in March 1967.

“The president of the United States was definitely shot from the front, and that fact has been covered up by the Warren Commission and the family,” Stewart told the club.

Stewart lived and practiced medicine in Gallatin in 1967 but was on duty and one of the attending physicians at Dallas’ Parkland Hospital when Kennedy was brought there Nov. 22, 1963.

Another thing kept secret was the fact that the president could have possibly suffered from Addison’s Disease.

“Because of the actions of the president’s White House physician on the trip with him, we at Parkland felt that the president was suffering from this,” Stewart said.

The doctor was quite critical of the apparent cover-ups by the family and Bethesda Naval Hospital. He said there were many things overlooked by the Warren Commission when they investigated and that the whole, complete story has never been told. He quoted the Warren Commission as saying in Texas that it might be possibly 75 years before the complete story is known.

“If the family and the naval hospital will hide certain facts that we at Parkland know about, then it is certain they will hide other facts,” he added. To illustrate this point he noted that certain files were destroyed, X-ray films disappeared, and the family was given custody over the autopsy reports.

Before the president’s visit, Parkland was chosen as the hospital to be used in case there was a need while in Dallas.

“Just as soon as the president was shot, they knew exactly what to do and where to go,” said Stewart.

At the time the president was brought to Parkland, about lunch time, all of the chiefs of departments were on hand.

“There was no lack of competent help,” said Stewart. “If it had been 15 minutes later, it might have been a different story.”

He described in detail the wounds Kennedy had. He told the club Kennedy had three visible wounds and was in a desperate condition.

“He was not dead when he arrived at Parkland, and our main objective was to clear the airway, which we did, and to stop the hemorrhaging. However, before the hemorrhaging could be stopped, the president died,” Stewart said.

The wound in the left front definitely entered from the front, Stewart said. One of the basis for diagnosing the fontal entry was the fact that tissue and brain particle was found on the motorcycle officer who was directly to the rear of the presidential car.

“Why they never said anything about this is hard for us to understand,” said Stewart. “Much has been covered up in the entire matter.”

He also noted all of this was told to the Warren Commission, but apparently they weren’t interested in it.

Stewart said Oswald was also brought to Parkland when he was shot. He called Attorney General Jim Garrison’s probe into the Kennedy assassination a fraud.

Jacob Smith is a staff writer for The Democrat. Email him at jsmith@lebanondemocrat.com and follow him on Twitter @wilsonnewsroom.