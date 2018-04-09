Randall Hutto: Music City Star offers many benefits

The first train will take spectators and participants to the St. Jude Rock ’n’ Roll Marathon and Half Marathon in Nashville. That afternoon, the Music City Star will provide a safe and responsible mode of transportation for those who attend A Toast to Tennessee Wine Festival at the Wilson County Expo Center. The best part is net ticket sales for both trains benefit St. Jude.

As I was meeting with my staff, discussing this year’s upcoming Music City Star-related events, I couldn’t help but be excited about the future of transportation in Wilson County. We are incredibly fortunate to have a service such as the Music City Star in our county. The commuter and special event train not only provides safe transportation for citizens, but is also clears traffic off of roadways, eliminates pollution and provides an effective way for our citizens to get from one place to another. Through the years, the positive impact of the Music City Star on our community just continues to increase.

The Music City Star, along with the city of Mt. Juliet, recently negotiated several improvements to the stations in the Mt. Juliet area. Hamilton Station, the Music City Star’s newest station, is set to open in May and is a major milestone in our community as it boasts the only transit-oriented community in Tennessee. Not to mention, plans are in the works to add additional night and weekend trips as the popularity of the current Friday night train continues to rise.

Though the weather may be dreary, commuting to your destination doesn’t have to be through services such as the Music City Star. I hope you will take advantage of all the Music City Star has to offer and hope to see you at the starting line on April 28.

Randall Hutto is mayor of Wilson County.