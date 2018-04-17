Lucas Holman: Totally tomatoes

Lewis Grizzard once said “It’s difficult to think anything but pleasant thoughts while eating a homegrown tomato.”

This quote is one reason that I absolute look forward to homegrown tomatoes in the summer. Their flavor goes hand in hand with my bacon, lettuce and tomato sandwich.

Growing tomatoes is not difficult in Tennessee, provided you follow a few rules. First, you must start with a high-quality plant to produce high-quality fruit.

When selecting a tomato plant, be sure to check for any yellowing or spots that may be on the leaves. This could lead to other issues down the road. Secondly, tomatoes will form roots along their stem. Be sure to bury the tomato, leaving 4-5 inches above the soil to help get a good foundation throughout the summer droughts we’ll surely get. Thirdly, tomatoes will require about 1 inch of water per week to get the ample growth they need.

Tomatoes benefit from watering from beneath as opposed to over the top of the plant. Leaving water to sit on the leaves of tomatoes is where some of these diseases start to begin with.

Tomatoes are classified as either determinate or indeterminate. Determinate tomato fruits ripen over a short time period, and this works great for those canning or storing tomatoes in other forms. Indeterminate will produce throughout the summer and up until frost, provided they have the correct growing conditions.

Some excellent cultivars of determinate tomatoes are Mountain Fresh, Celebrity and Early Girl. There are many fantastic cultivars of indeterminate tomatoes such as Better Boy, Mountain Magic and Big Beef. Over the past few years, some cultivars that I really enjoy are Green Zebra, Chef’s Choice Orange and Jet Star.

There will be a free vegetable gardening 101 class May 2 at the School Exhibits Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center, presented by the Wilson County UT-TSU Extension Service. RSVP is required by April 30. The time will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., and be sure to bring your lunch. RSVP by calling 615-444-9584.

For more information, contact the UT-TSU Extension Office in Wilson County at 615-444-9584. You can also find us on Facebook or visit extension.tennessee.edu/wilson. Lucas Holman is the horticulture Extension agent in Wilson County.