Ann Haney: Score big at Kroger each weekend

This offer is available each week to shoppers who have a Kroger account and can be downloaded on the online website. Simply download the coupon from midnight through 11:59 p.m. on Fridays. Once downloaded, the coupon can be viewed under the “my coupons” tab on the website.

Each week, a new coupon is added and can be downloaded. The best part is that you have two weeks to actually redeem the coupon for the free item. Once you pick up the item at the store, the coupon will automatically come off and reduce the price of the item to make it free.

For a great reminder of this free offer, sign up for text messages by texting “PROMO” to 99894. Along with a reminder of free Friday’s deal, shoppers will be alerted to other great sale offers as they arise.

However, Friday is not the only day the deals are happening at Kroger. Maybe you have also noticed each week Kroger has offered a phenomenal deal or two only available on Saturdays. Last Saturday, for instance, shoppers could download the coupon for Deer Park water, which made the cost $1.99 each for a 24 pack – and customers could use the coupon up to five times each.

This wasn’t all, though. Shoppers could also score Private Selection ice cream for $1.99 each and use the digital coupon up to five times each. Another such deal that bears mentioning that made the Saturday sale special was Kroger’s K-Cup and Private Selection coffees for $2.99 each, again with option to use the coupon up to five times each.

The variety of offers is sure to spark your interest at some point. We have seen family-size Nabisco cookies, coffee, water, ice cream, cereal, Nutrigrain bars, ground beef patties and more. There is something for everyone who shops Saturdays. These deals generally run in twos, so download those coupons and stock up on these name brand items as they become available.

Last year, when Kroger announced its plan to stop doubling coupons, many consumers said they would boycott the large grocery retailer and take their business elsewhere. However, we have seen Kroger make attempts to bring back consumer loyalty by offering smart marketing tactics like “Free Fridays Download” and “Saturdays Only Download Sale.” What is lacking in doubling is certainly paying off in freebies and deeply discounted Saturday-only specials. It’s just another way smart marketing makes a difference.

Ann Haney is a mother to six entrepreneurial-minded children, ordained minister, CEO of Aaron Publishing, founder of Ann Haney Ministries and Living In Abundance, nationwide motivational speaker, coupon specialist, empowerment coach and bestselling author of 20 published products, including her books, “Judgment Overruled,” “Exploding Into Successful Entrepreneurship,” “Single Steps In A Married World” and “Changing Your Life Through Couponing Financial Empowerment Series.” Ann Haney Ministry’s vision helps women know the root of their challenge and deliver them from the death grip it holds on their life by surfacing their inner beauty and confidence, helping young people discover their God-given purpose and pursue it with passion, helping men and women learn to use the resources available to them to overcome their circumstances and helping those recovering from life’s choices and challenges receive second chances without condemnation. Contact Ann at ann@annhaney.com to schedule a speaking engagement, individual coaching or view her website for more information at annhaney.com.