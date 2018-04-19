Clark Boyd: Tennessee Ready issues get attention

You have expressed your concerns to me about Tennessee Ready, and I want you to know that I hear you loud and clear, and I share those same concerns. This entire process has been extremely frustrating and upsetting for our parents, teachers, principals, superintendents and most importantly – our students.

With these groups in mind, my colleagues and I in the House chamber have taken the lead to try and resolve this issue, rather than wait on the Tennessee Department of Education.

In recent days, we have participated in extensive conversations, a hearing to obtain additional information about this week’s failures and have also begun the process of advancing legislation to quickly address this important issue.

We must have a testing system that is reliable and accurate. The consensus among all of us is that this year’s results should not be used in the evaluation of our students, teachers or schools. I believe these groups should not be penalized for unforeseen circumstances like those that happened this week.

Education is the cornerstone in the foundation of our state’s future leaders. As a member of our General Assembly, I have prioritized the academic goals and dreams of our students while also working to ensure that our teachers have all the tools they need in order to focus on what is most important – educating our students.

Finding a resolution to this problem remains a top priority. I look forward to working on this important issue that is impacting our entire community, and I will continue to advocate for you in the coming days as we work to ensure that similar problems are avoided in the future.

Clark Boyd serves as a member of the House Insurance and Banking Committee. He is also a member of the House Consumer and Human Resources Committee and subcommittee. Boyd represents House District 46, which includes Cannon and part of Wilson and DeKalb counties.