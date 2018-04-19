Nancy Evins: You can count to 13 and 40, but can you count to both at the same time?

Making sure you have 13 is most important, and in duplicate, it is even more important than at party bridge. At party bridge, if someone has 12 cards and another has 14, it is not too much trouble to reshuffle that hand. If neither has looked at their cards, then the 12-card holder simply draws a card from the other’s hand.

At duplicate, one is expected to count their cards face down, and should there be an error, the director must be called. He will take the two hands and show them to the ones at another table who have already played the hand to correct the situation. If they have not been played before, he can go to the computer to see the record of each hand and correct it himself.

Then there are times when you must count the opponents’ points and times when you count their cards in each suit. The usual, usually, the count is in points. When dummy comes down, and you are declarer, you add the points in the two hands and subtract from 40, and that will give you the amount of points your opponents hold. It can be helpful if one has bid and you have an idea of the range he holds.

I have a gal pal who has more than 10,000 master points. I once asked her about how she did it, and after she modestly said she went to a lot of tournaments. I said I had gone to several but had never come back with as many as she usually got. She said, “I never stop counting,” meaning the hands, not the tournaments.

I was so flattered when she asked if I would be on her Swiss team at a regional in Louisville.

There were two other women already selected, and I was the youngest of the bunch. I think I was about 60 at the time. I was no spring chicken, and they were tough old birds.

After I had played a round against a husband and wife team and my partner had left the room, the husband commented, “I bet you think you had three opponents this last round, didn’t you”?

However, we won that two-day event by quite a lot, and when the other three had gone back to their rooms, I stood and watched the score sheets as they posted. I heard one man say, “Who are these women?” I didn’t answer but went back to the rooms and told the others and the length of their lessons on what I could have done better still didn’t diminish my mood much.

The first question, after you look at the dummy, should be how many losers do I have, whether it’s played in a suit contract, and how many winners do I have if in a no-trump game.

This is a hand that has a couple of question for you. Are you going to make this contract and what must be done, if anything?

After you have examined it, we’ll go into the answer next week.

North:

(S) 6 4 3

(H) J 5

(D) K J 10

(C) A Q 8 7 2

South:

(S) A K

(H) A 7 2

(D) A Q 9 5

(C) K 10 6 3

The contract is six no-trump, and the lead is the jack of spades. Write me with your answers.

Nancy Evins, of Lebanon is a certified bridge instructor. Email her at na_evins@att.net.