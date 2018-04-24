Xavier Smith: Find your art

I love the fact art is subjective. Two people can view or listen to the same piece of art, such as a song, and interpret and feel two completely different things. Those two feelings may also differ from the artists’ own feeling while making the piece.

Art makes an impact – good or bad. I feel like art should make a person feel something on the inside. It should challenge our thoughts, emotions, perceptions and understandings.

Art in our lives comes in several different forms. For some, the way we dress in the morning – from a hat to shoes – is an art form and a way to express feelings and emotions.

In my life, a weekly column serves as one of my arts. It may seem like a simple grouping of words and sentences to some people, but my column, like most art, comes from an expressive place.

In all honesty, I probably express more creatively in these 500 words per week than any other point during my week, especially when I feel extra inspired to express myself.

My column, as well as anything I put in print, is not taken lightly. I want my work to feel like the ending of a great song when I put that last period. I want to be able to pick out a column, much like a cassette or CD, and be able to picture my feelings at that time or the situations that urged me to express myself the way I did.

Beyond my selfish reasons, I want my columns to contribute to the society to which I belong. I understand every week won’t bring a call to action or pull a reader’s emotions to the extremes, and that’s fine.

I feel like a part of contributing to society is being true to yourself. I won’t ever force myself to feel a certain way or pretend to feel a certain way because I think acting is one of the few art forms where that action belongs.

I’ve recently received some inspiration from an unlikely source, and I’m sure they don’t know they’ve rejuvenated me.

There are times in life when you question things and pause and seriously consider if you’re doing exactly what you’re supposed to do with your life.

It’s perfectly normal to question things such as your career, car, partner and other things that we could have changed with different decisions prior in life.

The recent motivation was definitely needed, and gave me the push I needed to remain focus on my own art, and my own productions. It’s easy to get lost from your own purpose in life, especially when so many things require you to focus on what you have to do, instead of what you want to do.

I urge everyone to find some time to focus on their art, regardless of where the inspiration comes from.

