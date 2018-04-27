Ann Haney: Pushy salespeople invade supermarkets

Honesty is always the best policy and relationship should supersede desire of success. Why? Success will always follow when relationship is valued more than money. However, many feel this is too risky and control must be taken to ensure commission, but that is just not the case.

People can genuinely tell when you care about their decisions and when you count their decisions as your check.

Technology plays a big part in alluding pushy salespeople. Consumers are looking more and more to in-store scanners for price checks, apps for savings and sales alerts and even requesting self-scanners to avoid dealing with salesmen who try to encourage spontaneous add-on buying.

Shoppers who require no assistance and are approached by a salesperson often feel as though they are stalked and therefore feel a sense of privacy invasion, which lessens their desire to shop in these particular stores.

What does this mean for the future of job security in the supermarket or retail store business you may be wondering? Obviously, employees will always be necessary but to what capacity remains to be seen. With advanced technology systems like self-checkouts, apps for product location, coupon downloading, price checks and handheld scanners, the need for a readily available shopper guide is lessened greatly.

Indeed, technology could prove to put a major shift on the job market, and according to many recent surveys, consumers would not be quick to complain about hassle-free shopping.

In the end, technology may make its way into stores to replace relationships with easy apps. This may be the wave of the future, but in the end it is always relationship that brings satisfaction to every successful venture even shopping at the local supermarket.

Without human interaction, life will prove to be missing a major link to happiness that can’t be replaced by gadgets or new advancements in technology.

Ann Haney is a mother to six entrepreneurial-minded children, ordained minister, CEO of Aaron Publishing, founder of Ann Haney Ministries and Living In Abundance, nationwide motivational speaker, coupon specialist, empowerment coach and bestselling author of 20 published products.