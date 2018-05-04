Life in the Golden Years: Peace to plan ahead

A matter of concern to the residents of Saddlebrook Adult Living Community on Carver Lane in Lebanon is experiencing the angst of the repercussion of the evidence of growth. The entrance to our living facility faces Carver Lane and has evidenced an increase in the traffic pattern on several sides in both directions.

Directly across our housing is construction underway for duplex homes. Down the street, a multiple apartment dwelling facility is stretching along the road adjacent to the railroad crossing in full construction mode. On this road is the entrance to the Lebanon Water Department. This, to many of us, seems to be the perfect storm.

It is probably our concern for the future of residents trying to deal with the inevitable increase of truck, school buses and resident traffic on the road, which undoubtedly will increase the possibility of accidents. The ingress and egress to this area is indeed a problem to be considered for the safety and wellbeing of the community in this particular area. The added activity and the probability of children housed in the new apartment dwellings will increase the danger of crossing this road from Main Street onto Carver Lane.

Saddlebrook residents have the added problem of fire, police and emergency vehicles that are constantly called to the area to foster care and aid to the senior residents who live here. This added traffic, without proper safety precautions, can be a disaster waiting to happen.

It would seem the powers that be overseeing the growth of our community would in good judgment provide the necessary safety features for this particular change in our community. Our residents are concerned and would like to be reassured that measures are taken or considered to avoid what could be a traffic accident in this area. It is indeed at least to be considered that a traffic light be installed in the proper and most advantageous position to avoid such a disaster and foster good growth planning for our town.