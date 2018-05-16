Sinclaire Sparkman: A word on print changes for The Democrat

As we turn the page, we want you to know that our Tuesday-Wednesday, Thursday-Friday and weekend editions will have higher page counts to ensure you don’t miss out on anything. We’re doubling up on comics, crosswords and television listings. We’re keeping your favorite columnists. We’re maintaining our traditional local coverage that you know and love, and we’ll be working even harder to get you more fresh content.

Cutting out two days of deliveries saves us money to offset the cost of a 25 percent rise in newsprint prices. No, our subscription rates will not change, but our new initiatives make it so that your enjoyment of the newspaper won’t be any less. Our prices are not only some of the lowest in the area, but across the country as well. We want to keep that consistent with the rise in newsprint prices without cutting out the stuff you know and love.

June 1 will be the first day your mailbox is bereft of your dedicated local newspaper. Expect a weekend edition the following Saturday, a Tuesday-Wednesday edition the following Tuesday and a Thursday-Friday edition the following Thursday.

All of that being said, we want to hear from you. We welcome your feedback, and we look forward to working with our readers during this transition.

Sinclaire Sparkman is the Lebanon Democrat’s news editor. Email her at ssparkman@lebanondemocrat.com.