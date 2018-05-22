Cooking with JoJo: Beer and beef make this chip dip irresistible

I didn’t want to make the same old cheese and bean dip or salsa, so I took two of my favorites, grilled steak and beer and made a deliciously decadent dip that disappeared even before the first cannonball. My first tip…make extra.

What you’ll need:

• 1 pound steak, skirt steak for this recipe, but any cut will do.

• 1 cup onions, diced.

• 1 can tomato puree.

• 2 cloves garlic, minced.

• 1 bottle stout beer, Guinness.

• 2 tsp. chili powder.

• 1 tsp. cumin.

• 1 tsp. Worcestershire sauce.

• 1 cup sharp cheddar cheese, optional.

• pickled jalapenos, to taste.

With your grill on high, sear the steak on both sides, reduce the heat and cook to medium. Remove them and let cool.

Chop the steak into cubes and add to a food processor and pulse until the consistency of chunky ground burger.

In a pot on medium heat, add onions, garlic and spices and cook until the onions are tender. Add tomato puree, Worcestershire sauce, beer and steak and let simmer for 45 minutes.

Reduce the heat and cover for another 45 minutes to allow the flavors to meld and the sauce to reduce. The char of the steak blended with the richness of the beer and spices, along with the tangy heat of the jalapenos, makes for a dip to be remembered on a hot summer day poolside with a cold beverage of choice.

Enjoy.

Cooking since he could pull a chair up to the stove at 5 years old, Joey Morasse, of Lebanon, is the owner and operator of JoJo’s Barbecue and Catering. He is also a personal chef and offers in-home cooking classes.