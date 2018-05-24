Sinclaire Sparkman: The time to spring is now

May is a month of coming alive. The shift in the season settles in and new opportunities come to pass while growth takes over the old, withered past.

One part of new growth is renewed responsibility. During winter we weather the cold, but we are spared the hard work of mowing the lawn and tending the garden. We have less pressure to shave and more time to sit and enjoy a warm beverage, but the springing forth of the best living things comes only by putting in the toil to make them great.

It’s as they say; we reap what we sow. Now is the time to plant, to seize opportunities, to make way for what comes next. The time of hibernation is over. The time for action is upon us. Spring will not give way to the full summer swing for another month yet. There is still time to sow some seeds for fall time reaping, still time to take action to build things for summer enjoyment. There is still time, and there is no time like the present.

Soon we’ll be dipping in the pool, slathering on sunscreen and enjoying all that the warm weather brings. Many of us have already enjoyed sunny days with celebrations of the past season’s accomplishments. And now before the sun reaches its longest day, do something that is worth doing, then watch it grow.

Do you want to write a book? Start with a page. Do you want to grow green beans? Watch our latest horticulture video for tips to get started. Do you want your children to enjoy a tree house? Go buy that lumber.

But remember, we must also nourish what we plant. It doesn’t stop with the first page or that pile of lumber. To grow great things, we have to get our hands dirty. We have to be willing to put in the work to bring it to full fruition. It’s probably easier than you think, or maybe it’s harder, but the effort will be worth the reward.

Watch over your works. Make sure they’re fed and watered. Make sure the sunlight is optimal, and make changes if things aren’t going quite right. Life is full of trial and error, and there’s absolutely grace for mistakes.

If at first you don’t succeed, try try again.

Fireflies will soon light the night sky, and the Summer Triangle constellation will light up the darkness into late autumn. Stars that form this isosceles triangle, Vega, Deneb and Altair, are a few of the brightest in the sky. U.S. military men once referred to the constellation as the Navigator’s Triangle in times before GPS, and today it serves as a reminder to stay on track. Look up to these three points of light and remember there is work yet to be done.

Yes, the time upon us is full of growth, life and lifted spirits. Seize the springtime we have left, and get ready for the coming season.

By the time the harvest moon shines in September, we will all have works to reap.

Sinclaire Sparkman is The Democrat’s news editor. Email her at ssparkman@lebanondemocrat.com and follow her on Twitter @wilsoncoreports.