Bethany Bowman: Making professional development meaningful

It is strictly about gathering the best presenters in the state to address key topics that teachers have identified and skipping all the political shenanigans that other organizations try to pass off as professional development. It is real learning for real educators by their peers.

If you are a Tennessee educator or a supporter of Tennessee education, you need to attend a day of exceptional professional learning, Leader U, on June 1 at Trevecca University’s Boone Center in Nashville. The conference’s theme is Champions for Children where speakers will provide insight on providing a more engaging classroom and school to its students.

The conference will begin Friday morning with a keynote address from Champion for Children advocate, Ronald Woodard as he illuminates “Developing a Champion Mindset for Children.” Respected teacher-leaders and presenters from across the state will lead professional development classes on important topics that include student engagement, organized chaos, project-based learning, team evaluation, bullying and much more. The 2018 Tennessee Teacher of The Year, Cicely Woodard, will do a 90-minute session on the engaging classroom while TSIN 2018 Excellence in STEM Teaching Award winner and Edmodo Educator, Sharon Clark, will complete a session on bridging gaps and cultivating curiosity.

In addition to the keynote, there will be other breakout sessions with a choice of 12 presenters from which teachers and administrators can choose the classes which best fit their needs. The event is TASL accredited for administrators and all educators will receive a certificate for six hours professional development credit. The cost to attend is $40 for members of Professional Educators of Tennessee and $60 for non-members. Breakfast and lunch are included.

But wait, there is more. We have always understood how busy educators are, so in 2013 we also launched the Leader U on-demand professional learning portal, where you can complete your credits when and where it is convenient for you and receive a certificate as soon as it is completed. Keep track of all the classes you have completed and print your records at any time. Classes include TASL accredited sessions from the annual conference along with webinars from throughout the year and even relevant content from other organizations nationwide. We do our best to provide a one stop-shop for your professional learning needs.

To register for Leader U 2018, visit leaderutn.com. Anyone with questions may email learning@leaderutn.com.

Bethany Bowman is director of professional development for Professional Educators of Tennessee, a non-partisan teacher association headquartered in Nashville.