Jack McCall: The tale of Johnny’s Garage

Since I was not pushed by another speaking engagement, either before or after this one, I decided to drive. My plan was to spend the day Wednesday and cover the 500 miles, make the speech on Thursday morning, spend the remainder of the day resting and make the return trip on Friday.

My three sons and I are continuously swapping vehicles – a car for a pickup truck, a pickup truck for a car.

For several weeks, my oldest son had warned me my brakes needed some attention. He repeatedly told me he had heard the warning sensors whistle. I told him I had not heard anything. He jokingly said something about how I was losing my hearing.

A few weeks before, I had taken a 600-mile round trip to Indianapolis without any problem. That’s not to say I was not concerned about the brakes. I had made plans to take the car to the dealership for servicing on a couple of occasions but my plans fell through. That was even my plan of the Tuesday before I left for Destin on Wednesday, but I was physically ill that day and decided I had better stay in and rest for the trip.

Wednesday morning found me on I-65 south headed for the Gulf Coast.

When I made my first morning stop, I heard a “dragging” noise as I pulled out of a parking lot. At a rest area somewhere between Birmingham and Montgomery, Alabama, I heard it again as I was driving away. I pulled over to the side of the road to check things out. As I approached the left rear tire, I noticed a rusty-colored dust beginning to accumulate inside the alloy wheel. “Metal on metal,” I muttered to myself.

I called my youngest son, the mechanic in the family, and explained the situation. He advised me to get to a dealership pronto unless I wanted to spend some “serious money” later. Thus was set into motion a most fortuitous sequence of events.

I had talked earlier in the day to my brother Tom who visits Destin, Florida two or three times each year. Tom, like hall of fame NFL coach and retired sportscaster, John Madden, refuses to get on an airplane. So, he knows the road to Destin well. He had advised me to take Highway 331 south out of Montgomery all the way down to the coast.

As I drove toward Montgomery, I was looking for a dealership and Highway 331 south. By the time I got to Montgomery, I had decided a brake shop would do just fine.

I took the correct exit in Montgomery and turned south on Highway 331. I had driven about a quarter-mile when I saw the sign on the left side of the highway, “Johnny’s Garage.”

I could write a chapter in a book on my experience at Johnny’s Garage. This column will not permit it. I can tell you I had the place sized up before my car left the highway.

The customer parking spaces were marked by two well-lettered signs, which read, “absolutely no free labor.” The bays in the garage were the cleanest I have ever seen, everything in its place. As I stepped inside the customer area, I noticed the wall was lined with photographs of Nelson Mandela, Dr. Martin Luther King and President Barack Obama, among others. It made me suspect Johnny was a black man. He turned out to be one of the finest I have ever met.

To make a long story short, Johnny Means took care of me that day. After I explained my situation, he went right to work. In 10 minutes, my car was on a hydraulic lift, and his mechanic was in full swing. After 20 minutes, Johnny came to explain that I had worn brake pads and a rotor needed to be turned. In 45 minutes, the job was done.

Then Johnny called me to come out into the garage area. As we stood eye-level with the trunk at the back of the car, he said, “Mr. McCall, I’ve noticed a film on the truck of your car.” He ran his finger across the truck to show me. “There’s something leaking under your car.”

“Well,” I said, “I changed the oil last night, and my son replaced the oil filter. He might not have gotten it tight enough.”

Johnny motioned for me to follow him. When we got up under the engine, we observed the oil filter shiny with oil. He took a shop cloth and whipped it clean and gave it a good full turn.

“That’s it,” he smiled. “I’ll check the oil and add what’s needed.”

“Johnny, you may have saved me an engine.”

He smiled again.

In a few minutes, he brought a dry oil dipstick to show me. He returned again to show me the kind of oil he used…Valvoline – 3 quarts.

As he left me, he said, “I’ll get that oil off your car before I bring it out.”

I watched for the next 10 minutes as Johnny and an assistant hand-washed my car. He even blacked the tires. When he pulled it around front, it looked like it had just come off the showroom floor.

As he turned my car back over to me, I shook his hand and said, “Johnny, I have a better feeling about the world because I met you today.”

“Thanks for your business, “he said.

I have a friend who often shares this quote. “God takes care of little children and fools.” Along my life’s journey I have found myself falling into both categories more often than not.

And He’s still taking care of me.

Jack McCall is an author and also writes a weekly column for The Democrat.