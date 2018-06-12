Shelly Barnes: Summer fun...time to plan an office picnic

Encourage coworkers to showcase their culture. Diversity in the workplace is so important, and food can be a great way to explore that. Also, try bringing dishes with a new twist on familiar veggies or try something new with a more uncommon farmers market find.

Some tips for a fun office picnic include:

• set a date that will work for everyone in the office.

• select a location, whether it is your office or somewhere outdoors.

• set out a sign-up sheet in a central location in the office for everyone to sign up for a dish.

• try out a new recipe or an old favorite. Bring copies of the recipe to share.

• decorate by setting a theme or even a colorful tablecloth and plates that can add some excitement to the atmosphere.

• add in some fun activities to help you get to know each other better. Try some of the conversation starters below.

• most importantly, have fun and enjoy the time with your coworkers.

Here are some conversation starters:

• What are you currently watching on Netflix?

• If you could visit anywhere in the world you’ve never been, where would you go?

• What’s your secret talent that no one knows about?

• What kind of pet do you have, and how did you choose its name?

• If you had to listen to one song for the rest of your life, what would it be?

• What animal do you think most closely matches your personality?

• What are three items you’d take with you to a deserted island?

• If you could choose one age to be forever, what age would it be and why?

• If you could only eat one meal for the rest of your life, what would it be?

• What’s the best thing that has happened to you so far this week?

Try to this recipe at your next office picnic:

Kale Caesar Pasta Salad

Makes 10 servings

Ingredients

• 1 pound bowtie pasta.

• 1 pint small tomatoes, grape or cherry.

• 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil.

• Salt and ground pepper.

• 1 bunch kale, stemmed and chopped.

• 2 cups creamy Caesar dressing, 1 cup and the rest is to taste.

• 4 ounces parmesan cheese, grated.

Directions

Bring a pot of water to a boil and season with salt. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Place the tomatoes on a small tray, drizzle with extra-virgin olive oil and toss. Season with salt and black pepper and roast about 8-10 minutes.

Chop the kale into small pieces and add to the pasta and tomatoes. Pour 1 cup of dressing onto salad and gently toss. Sprinkle with parmesan cheese. Refrigerate for one hour before serving.

