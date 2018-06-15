John McMillin: Focus on fitness for a healthy body and mind

So much of what we do physically impacts us mentally – it’s important to pay attention to both your physical health and your mental health, which can help you achieve overall wellness and set you on a path to recovery.



FamilyWize, which partners with United Ways across the U.S. and with our local United Way of Wilson County and the Upper Cumberland, recently did their best to share awareness about the connection between physical health and mental health through the theme, Fitness #4Mind4Body. The campaign is meant to educate and inform individuals about how eating healthy foods, gut health, managing stress, exercising, and getting enough sleep can go a long way in making you healthy all around. A healthy lifestyle can help to prevent the onset or worsening of mental health conditions like depression and anxiety, as well as heart disease, diabetes, obesity and other chronic health problems.

It can also play a big role to help people recover from these conditions. Taking good care of your body is part of a before stage four approach to mental health.

Getting the appropriate amount of exercise can help control weight, improve mental health and help you live longer and healthier.

Recent research is also connecting your nutrition and gut health with your mental health.

Sleep also plays a critical role in all aspects of our life and overall health. Getting a good night’s sleep is important to having enough physical and mental energy to take on daily responsibilities.

Stress can have a huge impact on all aspects of our health, so it’s important to take time to focus on stress-reducing activities like meditation or yoga.

What I find interesting in the mentioned supports to achieving better mental health is that at they are steps that can be taken inexpensively. Exercise, for example, doesn’t mean you have to join a health club. In fact, just 10 minutes of moderate or vigorous activity at a time, 15 times a week will get you the recommended amount to achieve a better mental state.

FamilyWize wants everyone to know that mental illnesses are real, and recovery is always the goal. Living a healthy lifestyle may not be easy, but by looking at your overall health every day – both physically and mentally – you can go a long way to ensure you focus on your Fitness #4Mind4Body.

John McMillin is president of United Way of Wilson County and the Upper Cumberland. Email him at john@givetouwwc.org.