Ann Haney: Understanding how value affects success

The question is this. With so many options and so few standards is it difficult to find the one that positions you for success? What we are finding out is milllneals are less likely to find themselves in a comparison competition and therefore achieve success at a greater rate than many who are used to the old way of doing things.

However, there are still a percentage of young people without direction and easily influenced by the peer pressures by which they gauge their value. Unfortunately, we as adults can fall into these same traps. This is nothing new.

Value has often been determined by how much a person makes, if they receive bonuses, what their position is, and the list goes on and on. In customer relations, value is often interpreted by the seller as to how the customer responds to their question, product, service or career.

A “no” can often produce discouragement and decreased effort, which ultimately leads to failure instead of success. On the other hand, when a potential client fails to respond at all, it is often interpreted as a rejection of the seller, and no follow up takes place causing the loss of a potential customer who may have just simply forgot to respond.

Few people live well-balanced lives understanding the value they have and displaying the confidence in the careers they have chosen to pursue. Most people will fall somewhere between living with “under-inflated egos” or “over-inflated egos.” Let’s examine this a little closer in comparison to the following illustration:

Over-inflated tires:

• tend to spin out of control, especially during cold conditions, wear out prematurely, harsher drive-ability.

Over-inflated egos:

• often are cold, critical and overbearing, drive harder than most spinning out of control to be in control eventually leading to premature health issues.

Under-inflated tires:

• produce friction from the inside out causing overheating leading to premature wear, tread separation and blow outs, low steering precision.

Under-inflated egos:

• allow things to well up inside them until a blow out is inevitable, separation from others causing the inability to gain ground, unable to steer their life in any forward productive motion.

A wreck is inevitable when people live life misunderstanding the importance of their value. Value is not something someone gives you or something someone says to you. Value is knowing who you are and finding what you love and letting it lead you to those who can appreciate it with you. Not everyone will be your customer, your client or your business partner but when you understand you weren’t called to everyone, and you quit trying to control the outcome and just enjoy what you do and do it to the best of your ability, success shows up.

