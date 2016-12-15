Lebanon couple to celebrate 65 years of marriage this Christmas

Almost 65 years later, the high school sweethearts remain together in Lebanon, living less than a mile from where Dorothy was born.

“We’ve had a good life together,” Dorothy Chambers said.

The decision to get married on Christmas Day all those years ago was made purely out of necessity, Dorothy Chambers said.

“[Robert] had been in the service in World War II, and he came back and went to high school here – that’s where I met him, at Lebanon High School,” Dorothy Chambers said.

“In December, we decided to get married, but Christmas was the only day we both had off work.”

During their 65 years of marriage, their wedding anniversary usually took a back seat to Christmas, Dorothy Chambers said, especially while raising their children.

“There was never much said about our anniversary until this year,” she said. “Christmas was the more important [holiday], with the kids and all.”

This year, Dorothy Chambers said Christmas will still likely take the center stage. However, she said she enjoys reflecting on her marriage to Robert.

Both Robert and Dorothy Chambers said they did not think there was any particular secret to maintaining a marriage for more than six decades.

“I know it has been a long, good life,” she said.

Now, the couple regularly visits Cedar Seniors, a senior center in Lebanon that is open to area seniors, to enjoy a $3 lunch and socialize with peers.

“They’re still going strong,” said Ken Nelson, who works with Cedar Seniors. “They’re in here several times a week eating lunch with us.”