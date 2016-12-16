Entre-Nous proprietor to speak to Rotary Club

Blake will provide club members with a brief history of her personal story, including a successful career in corporate America to where she is now. She will also discuss the importance of understanding what wellness is, as opposed to mainstream media diet fads and how wellness actually encompasses different aspects of life.

Blake graduated from the University of Texas with a degree in Business Administration. She worked for 17 years in the healthcare industry before becoming a private consultant to various corporate wellness programs. Three years ago, she was certified by the American College of Sports Medicine, and also certified in Precision Nutrition.

Tuesday’s meeting will be the last Lebanon Noon Rotary Club meeting of 2016.

Each week, the Rotary Club features a program from prominent members of the community with a catered meal. The Rotary Club is made up of service-minded individuals who live and/or work in Lebanon.

The club has volunteer projects and donation drives throughout the year and meets each Tuesday at noon at the Lebanon Golf & Country Club.

Anyone interested in joining or learning more information about the club should visit lebanonnoonrotary.org or contact Michael Ayalon, club president, at 516-642-3108.

The Lebanon Noon Rotary Club is a local chapter of Rotary International, which is the oldest service organization with more than 1.2 million neighbors, friends and community leaders in ore than 200 countries worldwide.

Eradicating polio worldwide remains Rotary’s top priority. Rotary is close to eliminating the second human disease in history after smallpox with a 99 percent reduction in polio cases worldwide since 1985, when Rotary launched its Polio Plus program. For more information, visit rotary.org.