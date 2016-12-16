Local runner overcomes adversity, qualifies for Boston Marathon

Recently, she qualified for the 2018 marathon, but not without a series of obstacles.

“At this point, nothing is going to keep me from it,” Shanks, 39, said. “I think even if I had a broken foot, it wouldn’t matter, I’d be out there running.”

Shanks, a mental health therapist, considers running to be her therapy. She has been a serious runner for many years, and her journey to the 2018 Boston Marathon began in 2009.

“I’ve been a runner since I was young; I ran in high school, I ran in college at Ole Miss,” Shanks said. “We were living in North Carolina, and I had run some (half marathons), and in 2009, I just decided OK, I’m going to do it, and I signed up to run a full marathon.”

She was to compete in the 2010 Virginia Beach Marathon as her first full marathon.

“Right after I signed up, I went to the doctor, I had some itching, and I was sent for a chest X-ray,” Shanks said. “There was a mass growing in my chest … I found out there was a malignant tumor growing on my spine.”

Shanks had to undergo an intensive surgery to have the tumor removed. She was not able to compete in the Virginia Beach Marathon.

“Being a very competitive person, I emailed the director of the race and said that I was having this surgery, having part of my spine removed, and all I wanted was for my name to not be in the results saying I did not finish the race,” Shanks said.

“I’m just competitive like that. I didn’t want it to say that I didn’t finish … they actually refunded my money, which never happens. It was like $100, and at the time we could use every penny.”

Not only could she not run in that marathon, but after her surgery, Shanks would not be able to run distances until 2012. Once she was able to run again, she would also occasionally experience pain, because she now has metal rods running down her back after the surgery.

The aftermath of her surgery was a trying time, Shanks said, but she was able to pull through in large part thanks to the support of her family. She and her husband, Grant Shanks, now have four children.

Grant, who also enjoys running, is a physical therapist. Shanks said her husband jokes that he runs, while she is a runner, because of how seriously she takes it. Still, he has provided her with a tremendous amount of support.

“Without my husband, I wouldn’t be able to do any of this,” Shanks said. “He really has helped in so many ways, especially with little nagging injuries and that sort of thing … I think I’m his worst patient, because he says runners are always the worst, since they just want to get back to running, even before they’re physically ready, and I am definitely that way.”

Shanks was finally ready to train for her first full marathon, the St. Jude Memphis Marathon in 2012. Not only that, she aimed to get a qualifying time for the Boston Marathon in the process.

“There was never any doubt that I was ready; I was in such good shape, I lived in the mountains of North Carolina,” Shanks said. “They say ‘just finish your first marathon,’ and I see why. It’s intense. I didn’t come close to qualifying (for the Boston Marathon).”

Having completed her first marathon, Shanks was then determined to cross the Boston Marathon off her bucket list. In May 2014, she came within a couple of minutes of qualifying.

“I knew I was close, and I thought I could get it in the next race,” Shanks said. “Then I got pregnant, and having a baby — along with still raising my other children — that makes a race schedule more difficult.”

Shanks would next race at the Rocket City Marathon in Huntsville, Ala., on Dec. 10.

“While I was training I got a stress fracture, and so that was a setback,” Shanks said. “I just had to take it a little easier, and I was in good shape for the race.”

With a qualifying time in the Rocket City race, Shanks will now have the opportunity to cross the Boston Marathon off her bucket list on April 16, 2018.

To train, she will continue running, which she does every day anyway, and ramp up the distance a few months before the race to ensure her conditioning is good.

“I don’t worry about not being in good shape, I actually worry more about maybe pushing myself too hard and getting an injury,” Shanks said.

She plans to race in various half-marathons, including the Music City Half-Marathon. Training can be a little tricky when she and her husband are responsible for their four children.

“I’ve just learned I have to get up early, at maybe 5 a.m. or so, and try to get as much done early as I can,” she said. “My husband says he’s a marathon widower when I start training, because he knows I have to get out there every day.”

Part of her training, she hopes, might take her back to the begging. Shanks hopes to compete in the Virginia Beach Marathon next spring — the same marathon she missed when she had to undergo surgery to remove a tumor from her spine.

“It lines up, because it takes place at the end of our kids’ spring break, so we’ve been talking about maybe going back out there,” Shanks said.

However it all shakes out, one thing is certain: even wild horses couldn’t drag her away from that race.