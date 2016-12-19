Caney Fork DAR members attend Rachel Stockley Donelson DAR Christmas luncheon

President James Madison, also known as Frank Jones, spoke to commemorate the 225th anniversary of the ratification of the Bill of Rights on Dec. 15, 1791. Jones portrayed Madison, who is called “the Father of the Constitution.” Jones told how the Bill of Rights grew out of a demand by some of the states for recognition of certain rights for the people and the states. These rights were guarantees against the power of the newly formed Federal government.

Jones, a retired prominent orthopedic Nashville surgeon, is a member of the Andrew Jackson Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution and a member of its living history program. He also told about Madison’s marriage and other political events during Madison’s lifetime.

Each of the 50 attendees received a special commemorative Bill of Rights 225th anniversary bookmark that gave a summary of the ten amendments that comprise the Bill of Rights.

Besides Caney Fork and Rachel Stockley Donelson chapters, members from the Campbell; Charlotte Reeves Robertson; French Lick; Gen. Daniel Smith’s Rock Castle; Jane Knox; and Sarah Polk chapters were in attendance.

Bitsy Gulbenk, vice regent of RSD, and her husband, Roupen Gulbenk, were recognized for their contribution of 1,600

24-by-36 prints of a famous painting of George Washington to TSDAR chapters to donate to schools, libraries and other public buildings across Tennessee.

Bitsy Gulbenk also shared NSDAR president Gen. Ann Turner Dillon’s December message with the attendees.

Marian Schmidt, RSD National Defense chairman, delivered a moving tribute to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.

The officers of RSD – regent Jane Dugger, vice regent Bitsy Gulbenk, chaplain Diane Plauché, secretary Rayna Boyles, treasurer Marian Schmidt, registrar Harriett Hogue, historian Amy Harvey, librarian Mary Ellen Black and parliamentarian Jana Tompkins were recognized and thanked for their hard work for the chapter:

Plauché, who gave a lovely blessing before luncheon was served, closed the meeting with a meaningful Christmas prayer for the nation.