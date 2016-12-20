Council overrides park veto

Indications following Monday’s council work session that addressed the issue pointed to a veto override by the council, which unanimously approved Mayor Bernie Ash’s veto during Tuesday’s meeting.

Ash vetoed the previously approved Hamilton Springs park just a few moments after he was sworn in as Lebanon mayor. He voted against the park as a councilor, noting he felt a $5 million loan agreement for the park wasn’t the best option to fund the park.

Residents during Tuesday’s meeting expressed both support of the veto, as well as support for the park, which would be located on 15 acres next to the Hamilton Springs development.

“Personally, I believe investment in quality of life is vital to the success of our city. But, more importantly, a lot of citizens believe the same thing,” said Councilor Rick Bell, who said he spoke with several dejected residents the night of Ash’s veto.

The Bell family donated the 15 acres earlier this year.

Lebanon Finance Commissioner Robert Springer said the resolutions authorize a 25-year, fixed rate loan and the estimated debt service annually would be approximately $250,000. Springer said the interest rate would be 2.29 percent and subject to change every five years.

“The loan is set up with a ‘draw’ feature. Therefore, the city would not be paying interest/principal on the full amount for the first several years,” he said earlier this year.

Ash and councilors, excluding Councilor Tick Bryan, discussed the park during Monday’s work session and the eventual override. Ash questioned Councilor Rick Bell about what the park would include that would cost $5 million.

Bell said a board of community members to be formed would decide what the park would feature. He also reiterated that the city has not spent any money on the park and would not necessarily have to spend the entire $5 million.

“We have not voted to spend a dime. What we’ve voted to do is start the process and the process is a step-by-step process. There’s not going to be any money spent unless these people, right here, agree to it. The first step of that is to put together some community people to sit down and say this is what we want. Until they do that, I can’t tell you what’s going in the park,” Bell said.

“You are exactly right. The first step is to find out what we’re going to build and put in it. It’s not pull a number out of the air and borrow money,” Ash said. “Is it a $1 million park or a $6 million park? We don’t know. If I were going to build a house, I wouldn’t go out and borrow $5 million and decide what kind of house I want. I think that’s what we’re doing with this park.”

Councilor Rob Cesternino said he disagreed with Ash’s analogy and said it would make sense to equip the potential community park board with a budget for the park.

“When I went house shopping with my wife when we moved to Lebanon, she had a budget. She knew what kind of house we could look for because she understood what we could afford. We’re going to build a $5 million and we want to get everything in there we can for $5 million,” said Cesternino, who said grant funding would also be explored.

The park’s early concept plan called for an amphitheater, park shelters, gladiator seating, restrooms, picnic pavilions, playgrounds, great lawn, changing rooms and food truck lane, among other items.