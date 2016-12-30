Sutton Ole Time Music Hour gets new caterer

They also have formed a new partnership with Timberloft Restaurant in Gordonsville to do the Saturday night catering for Sutton Ole Time Music Hour. Timberloft also operates the Granville Marina Restaurant, and the owners are Granville residents. Timberloft will continue the family style Southern meals each Saturday night with seatings at 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Sutton General Store manager Brenda Curtis said the store is honored to have Timberloft Restaurant to be the new caterer for Sutton General Store, and the new menus they will bring to Saturday night dining, as well as the Dinner Theatre in February.

“We extend a special welcome to everyone to be a part of Bluegrass Winterfest as we have great bluegrass each Saturday night,” Curtis said.

Dinner reservations may be made by calling 931-653-4151.