Festival of Lights deemed truly magical

The event took place each weekend from Thanksgiving through December.

“It was a joy to witness the eyes of the young and old seeing all the lights and visiting with Santa and Mrs. Claus,” said Gwen Scott with Fiddlers Grove. “Some would smile, and some would giggle, but the twinkle in the eyes of all made it a fun evening for the volunteers who worked the event.”

The drive-through featured many different holiday scenes, including Disney characters, the Grinch in the jail, Santa, candy canes, decorated trees, nativity scenes and many more.

“The historic village is picturesque in itself, but at Christmas time, it comes to life,” Scott said.

Scott said Fiddlers Grove’s Festival of Lights officials are already planning next year’s exhibits and look forward to everyone coming out to enjoy what is new in 2017.

“We would like to thank everyone who enjoyed the magic and all of the many volunteers who made this happen,” Scott said. “A special thank you goes to the 2016 sponsors for their contributions, Home Depot, Ligon & Bobo, WANT Radio, Master Gardeners, Fiddlers Grove Fiber Arts Club and Cedar City RV. Please mark your calendar for next year, each weekend in December.”