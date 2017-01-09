Mayberry play to be featured at Valentine’s in Granville

Entitled “A Special Kind of Love in Mayberry,” the two-act play is based on two of the Andy Griffith shows dealing with love in Mayberry, which were rewritten by Kaye Loftis and Directed by Rich Caliri. Sutton Store has done dinner theatre since 2007 and has become one of Middle Tennessee’s best-known dinner theatres.

The 1880 General Store will be the venue for the play with the store and dining room of the general store seating 50 people for each of two plays performed each evening.

A Valentine’s dinner will be served by Timberloft Restaurant in Gordonsville. Seatings for the play will be at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 2-3 and Feb. 9-10 with day seatings Feb. 8 at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The plays will be humorous with actors who play each part of the well-known television show.

Reservations are required by calling 931-653-4151.